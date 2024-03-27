Connect with us

News

Robert Kennedy Jr. Picks a Wealthy California Lawyer As His Running Mate
Advertisement

News

The Baltimore Bridge Collapses After a Cargo Ship Rams a Support Column

News

Mahindra XUV 200 Price: A Starting Price of Rs. 7.95 lakhs

News

Thailand's Humanitarian Aid to Myanmar: Balancing Relief Efforts Amidst Conflict

News

Thailand's Alcohol Control Laws: Debate Intensifies as Parliament Faces Four Drafts

News

Bangkok Unveils New Shopping Mall

News News Asia Tech

New Zealand and Australia Accuse China of State-Sponsored Cyber Attacks

News News Asia

Philippines Calls on China to Submit South China Sea Claims to International Arbitration

News

Sweden's Ericsson Cuts 1,200 Jobs In 'Challenging' Market

News

Inflation-Linked Minimum Wage Recommended By Australia

News

Next Week's OPEC Meeting Won't Need Policy Change Proposals

News

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun Resigns After A String Of Accidents

News

Activist DeSantis Signs Bill Banning Kids Under 14 From Using Social Media

News

Trump's Truth Social Media Company Will Go Public On Tuesday

News

Trump's Bond In A Civil Fraud Case Has Been Lowered To $175 Million

News

'Brothers Grimsby' Star Sacha Baron Cohen Denies Rebel Wilson's 'Demonstrably False' Claims

News

Songkran Boosts Record High Pattaya hotel Occupancy

News

Pattaya Receives Doraemon Doll for 'Doraemon Run 2024 Thailand' Event

News

Biden Signs $1.2 Trillion Spending Package, Averts Government Shutdown

News

Thailand Boosts International Entertainment with Formula 1 and Summer Sonic

News

Robert Kennedy Jr. Picks a Wealthy California Lawyer As His Running Mate

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Robert Kennedy Jr. Picks a Wealthy California Lawyer As His Running Mate

(CTN News) – The announcement of Robert Kennedy Jr.’s running mate is a necessary step as he hopes to get on November’s state ballot.

Shanahan, 38, is president and director of Bia-Echo Foundation, a charitable organization that invests in reproductive longevity, criminal justice reform, and a healthy and livable planet.

Former U.S. Attorney General Robert Kennedy is Kennedy’s father, as well as former President John F. Kennedy’s nephew. A longtime environmental lawyer, he is known in recent years as a proponent of conspiracy theories and anti-vaccine advocacy.

Both Democrats and Republicans expressed concern about the announcement of Robert Kennedy’s running mate on Tuesday.

An announcement was preceded by criticisms of pandemic restrictions and censorship.

A former Google co-founder, Shanahan has no experience in politics, but deep ties to the California tech industry. Additionally, she has contributed money to Democrats in the past, including President Biden, but recently helped finance a $7 million Super Bowl ad for a pro-Kennedy super PAC with $4 million.

Dems and the Robert Kennedy family, who support Biden’s reelection, criticized that ad.

While Kennedy seeks to get on the ballot in 50 states, he has selected a political novice as his running mate that may bring in a slurry of cash. The campaign says it takes at least a million signatures on petitions that comply with rules and deadlines that vary from state to state.

According to the campaign and the supporting super PAC, Kennedy has enough signatures to qualify for ballots in Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, and Michigan.

As part of his shortlist for a running mate, Robert Kennedy mentioned Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets quarterback, and Jesse Ventura, a former Minnesota governor and professional wrestler. The views Rogers has expressed regarding vaccines and other issues have courted controversy in recent years.

Earlier this month, Shanahan explained to Newsweek that she had been vaccinated against COVID-19 and that calling Kennedy or anyone else an “anti-vaxxer” was “such an insult to the cause of funding scientific research.”

According to the latest campaign finance reports, Robert Kennedy received nearly $28 million in contributions, including almost $19 million from approximately 67,000 donors who contributed more than $200.

American Values 2024, a pro-Kennedy political action committee, raised more than $42 million and spent more than $24 million on his campaign.

SEE ALSO:

The Baltimore Bridge Collapses After a Cargo Ship Rams a Support Column

Thailand’s Alcohol Control Laws: Debate Intensifies as Parliament Faces Four Drafts

Bangkok Unveils New Shopping Mall
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies