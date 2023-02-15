Northern Thailand Residents Told to Brace for Heavy Rain Feb 16-19

Northern Thailand residents should brace themselves for variable weather, including gusty winds, heavy rain and hail, according to the Meteorological Department. The department said on Wednesday morning that another relatively strong high pressure system from China covering the Northeast will extend to other areas in the next stage, while hot weather remains over the upper region.

The westerly trough will move over the north on February 16-17. Thunderstorms with strong winds and hail are expected in the north, with temperatures dropping by 1-3°C. During this time, severe weather is expected in the upper region.

Provinces affected by Heavy Rain Include:

On February 15th, four provinces in the North (Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, and Tak), four provinces in the Northeast (Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, and Surin), 14 provinces in the Central Plains (Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, S (Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chumphon).

16-19 February: 15 provinces in the north are affected (Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Phichit, Kamphaeng Phet, Sukhothai and Tak).

Feb 15-19: Easterly and southeasterly winds will strengthen over the Gulf of Thailand, the south, and the Andaman Sea, bringing more rain to the south. Winds and waves will be stronger in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, reaching 2 meters in the lower Gulf and 2-3 meters in thundershowers.

All vessels in the Gulf should exercise caution and avoid thunderstorms.

Heavy Rain Pounds Bangkok

Meanwhile, today traffic was heavily congested in parts of Bangkok on Wednesday morning as heavy rain fell on the capital and surrounding areas. The roads were congested, with many commuters taking twice as long as usual to get to work.

Around 7.15 a.m., moderate to heavy rain pounded Nong Chok, Lat Krabang, Min Buri, Khanna Yao, Bung Kum, Lat Phrao, Khong Samwa, Sai Mai, and Bang Na districts, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s flood prevention centre.

The heavy rain continued to fall in other parts of the city, including Bang Sue, Bang Plad, Dusit, Wang Thong Lang, Bang Kapi, and Phra Nakhon. There were gusting winds and thunder in some areas.

In many places, traffic moved at a crawl. At 8.14 a.m., traffic on Phaholyothin Road’s inbound lanes was extremely congested. Other major thoroughfares and side streets were also congested.

Some areas of the capital have been flooded.