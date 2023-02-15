Connect with us

News Northern Thailand

Northern Thailand Residents Told to Brace for Heavy Rain Feb 16-19
Advertisement

News Tourism

Thailand to Implement Foreigner 300 Baht Landing Tax June 1st

News Chiang Rai News Tourism

Chambers of Commerce Push For Direct Flights from Chiang Rai to Phuket

News Regional News

Police in Thailand Warn Men Over Online Masturbation

News Northern Thailand

PM2.5 Air Quality Worsens in Northern Thailand

News Lifestyles Southern Thailand

Man Walks 1200Km to Marry Sweetheart in Thailand

News Health Regional News

Thailand's Health Ministry Accuses Rural Doctor of Inciting Unrest on Facebook

News

Turkey Earthquake Kills More Than 35,410, Making It The Deadliest In Modern History

News Asia News

Pakistan Raises Natural Gas Taxes In Bailout Bid

News

India's Income Tax Department Searches BBC Offices After Modi Documentary

News

Syria: Gunmen Attack Hospital Where Newborn Was Saved From Earthquake

Automotive Business News

Shoichiro Toyoda, Who Built Toyota Into A Global Automaker, Died At 97

News News Asia

U.S., Japan, And South Korea Respond Jointly To Chinese Balloon Incident

News

Michigan State University Gunman's Motive Remains A Mystery

News

Famous farang Buddhist Monk Ajahn Jayasaro Becomes Thai

News Tourism

Phuket Officials are Warning Tourists to Beware of Potentially Dangerous Jellyfish

News

Pakistan Sends More Relief Goods as the Turkey death toll crosses 33,000

News

More Medics from Thailand are Traveling to Turkey to Help Earthquake Victims

News Asia News

Pakistan Seeks IMF Loan To Avoid Deflation

News Asia Covid-19 News

South Korea Offers COVID-19 Shots To Children 6 Months To 4 Years Old Starting Monday

News

Northern Thailand Residents Told to Brace for Heavy Rain Feb 16-19

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Northern Thailand Residents Told to Brace for Heavy Rains Feb 16-19

Northern Thailand residents should brace themselves for variable weather, including gusty winds, heavy rain and hail, according to the Meteorological Department. The department said on Wednesday morning that another relatively strong high pressure system from China covering the Northeast will extend to other areas in the next stage, while hot weather remains over the upper region.

The westerly trough will move over the north on February 16-17. Thunderstorms with strong winds and hail are expected in the north, with temperatures dropping by 1-3°C. During this time, severe weather is expected in the upper region.

heavy rain

Provinces affected by Heavy Rain Include:

On February 15th, four provinces in the North (Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, and Tak), four provinces in the Northeast (Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, and Surin), 14 provinces in the Central Plains (Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, S (Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chumphon).

16-19 February: 15 provinces in the north are affected (Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Phichit, Kamphaeng Phet, Sukhothai and Tak).

Feb 15-19: Easterly and southeasterly winds will strengthen over the Gulf of Thailand, the south, and the Andaman Sea, bringing more rain to the south. Winds and waves will be stronger in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, reaching 2 meters in the lower Gulf and 2-3 meters in thundershowers.

All vessels in the Gulf should exercise caution and avoid thunderstorms.

rain

Heavy Rain Pounds Bangkok

Meanwhile, today traffic was heavily congested in parts of Bangkok on Wednesday morning as heavy rain fell on the capital and surrounding areas. The roads were congested, with many commuters taking twice as long as usual to get to work.

Around 7.15 a.m., moderate to heavy rain pounded Nong Chok, Lat Krabang, Min Buri, Khanna Yao, Bung Kum, Lat Phrao, Khong Samwa, Sai Mai, and Bang Na districts, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s flood prevention centre.

The heavy rain continued to fall in other parts of the city, including Bang Sue, Bang Plad, Dusit, Wang Thong Lang, Bang Kapi, and Phra Nakhon. There were gusting winds and thunder in some areas.

In many places, traffic moved at a crawl. At 8.14 a.m., traffic on Phaholyothin Road’s inbound lanes was extremely congested. Other major thoroughfares and side streets were also congested.

Some areas of the capital have been flooded.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading