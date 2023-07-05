Body of Headless Man Found in Love Hotel

Police in Japan are hunting for a suspect connected to the discovery of a headless male body in a love hotel in Sapporo, the capital of northern prefecture Hokkaido.

An employee at Hotel Let’s in the city’s Susukino entertainment district called 911 after discovering the naked body in the bathroom of a second-floor room at around 3.15 p.m. on Sunday, according to Japan’s HTB News.

Because the guest had not checked out, the hotel employee was checking on him.

The man had been decapitated by a knife, and his head was missing, according to first responders. There were no personal things that may be used to identify him.

An autopsy determined that he died as a result of haemorrhagic shock from excessive blood loss, with several deadly injuries inflicted on his body. According to investigators, the individual was most likely murdered before being beheaded.

Because of a smallpox vaccination scar on his arm, he was assessed to be roughly 160-170cm tall and over 50 years old.

According to medical journals, smallpox vaccination was mainly abandoned in Japan in 1976, while it was recognised by domestic regulators as a preventive measure against monkey pox in 2022. He also has an appendicitis surgical scar on his right belly.

Officials told Hokkaido Broadcasting Co (HBC) on Tuesday that a person wearing a huge hat and dressed as a woman entered the hotel with the victim at around 10.30pm last Saturday, without establishing the person’s gender or identity.

The individual left the hotel alone about 2 a.m. on Sunday, wearing different clothes and carrying a large suitcase.

Investigations are underway to identify the victim and the person who booked into the hotel with him. Hokkaido prefectural police are investigating a possible murder.

Investigators told HBC that they believe the perpetrator killed the victim, then left the hotel with his head after abandoning his body in the room.

Explosion Rocks Tokyo Hotel District

Meanwhile, An explosion ripped through a downtown Tokyo skyscraper on Monday, flinging rubble over a major crossroads and shooting smoke into the air, but the fire was quickly extinguished, according to Japanese media.

Four people were injured, three critically, but all were conscious, according to NHK, which broadcasted video pictures of flames through the windows of the smashed second floor of the hotel in Tokyo’s Shinbashi neighbourhood.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known, however witnesses reported smelling gas before the explosion.

“I’d just gotten to work and was starting preparations when there was a really loud explosion,” said Shinobu Nakagawa, a 26-year-old restaurant worker on the first level of the building. He stated that he grabbed his phone and ran outside.

“Furniture and shards of glass were scattered everywhere, and when I looked up, smoke was surging upwards.”

The explosion occurred near a train station in an area densely filled with clubs, hotels and eateries popular with office employees.