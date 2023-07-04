An Outbreak Of Monkeypox Has Been Confirmed In Liaoning Province

(CTN News) – There has been a confirmed case of Mpox (monkeypox) reported in Shenyang, Liaoning. This has become one of the hottest topics on Chinese social media in recent days.

As a result of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s confirmation of the results of the local lab tests, the monkeypox virus was confirmed as the cause of the disease.

Initially, the case was reported on June 29th and the official diagnosis was made on July 3rd that the patient had been infected with the monkeypox virus.

There is currently an isolation treatment taking place in a designated medical institution for the patient, and their condition is stable.

Monkey pox can be classified into several types, but the most common form is monkeypox (Mpox). This disease manifests as a rash or ulcers on the skin accompanied by fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, fatigue, and swollen lymph nodes.

In order to contract MPOX, one must come into contact with an infected individual, contaminated materials, or animals that are infected with the disease.

In Chinese social media, there is a significant amount of concern expressed regarding the possibility of an outbreak of the Monkeypox virus.

Further, people are seeking information on the best preventive measures to avoid contracting the virus, as well as expressing their desire that the virus remain as far away from them as possible.

Having been affected by the Covid pandemic for a number of years, hearing about or experiencing a second outbreak of a virus is the last thing people want to hear about.

The issue needs to be taken seriously because once the first case appears, there may be subsequent cases,” a commenter states: “It requires the joint efforts of various local departments to contain and eliminate the risk.”

One person writes, “When I hear such news, I silently pick up my face mask, take my vitamin C, and find my dusty disinfectant once again.”.

A monkeypox outbreak was identified in the United Kingdom in May 2022.Approximately two months after the outbreak began, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated it a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern.” Over 113 countries have reported a cumulative total of 86,516 cases as of March of this year.

As of May, however, the World Health Organization has declared that the global health emergency has ended.

At the time of this global outbreak, there was controversy when a chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention gave a warning to locals that they should not touch foreigners in order to avoid getting infected by the virus.

In September of 2022, the first case was detected in China on the same day as the first case in China was detected the previous day.

