Building Collapses into Raging River in Southwestern China

As heavy monsoon rains pummeled areas of China, Chinese authorities have issued a warning of “multiple natural disasters” in the coming month. A weather warning has been issued for most of central and southwestern China, and thousands of people have been evacuated.

In Chongqing, a building toppled into surging floodwaters, while rescuers in Henan province were recorded liberating individuals caught on top of a car in the middle of a flood.

According to the official Xinhua news agency, rain-related disasters were declared in wide swathes of central and southwestern China on Tuesday.

The country will confront “multiple natural disasters in July, including floods, severe convection weather, typhoons, and high temperatures,” according to meteorological authorities.

Workers discovered Tuesday that a closed-off railway bridge on the outskirts of southwestern metropolis Chongqing had collapsed after being “damaged by the impact of mountain torrents,” according to state media CCTV.

According to CCTV, more than 400 emergency professionals have been dispatched to examine the damage and safeguard the area, with scores of trains rerouted. No casualties were reported.

A building collapsed under surging floodwaters in southwest China’s Chongqing municipality, according to social media footage shared on Tuesday. The video (Above), was released on China’s own version of TikTok, shows nearly half of the building spilling into the floodwater below.

Authorities in the neighbouring province of Sichuan stated Tuesday that the severe rain this month had harmed more than 460,000 people, according to Xinhua.

According to officials, some 85,000 people have been evacuated from their homes as a result of the rain, with “flash floods in mountainous areas” and “possible mudslides in some parts” expected this week.

More than 10,000 people were also evacuated as floodwaters in northern Henan province damaged over 2,000 homes, according to provincial officials on Sunday.

Hundreds of homes and roads were also destroyed in Shaanxi province over the weekend due to “once-in-50-years” torrential rains, according to the Communist Party-owned Chongqing Daily on Monday.

Last week, Chinese media broadcast pictures of automobiles drifting along a flooded road in Hunan, with dark rivers flowing past apartment buildings and shops.

According to scientists, rising global temperatures, mostly caused by the usage of fossil fuels, are exacerbating extreme weather around the planet. In recent weeks, many Asian countries have faced catastrophic heat waves and record temperatures.

China is the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, which cause climate change, accounting for nearly one-quarter of all current carbon pollution.

The country has set a goal of reaching carbon neutrality 30 years after peaking carbon emissions in 2030.

The floods occurred during a period of record heat in other parts of China, with the country’s National Meteorological Centre advising citizens in the capital Beijing and a dozen other regions to stay indoors when temperatures reached 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit).

According to an official Meteorological Centre statement issued on Sunday, China recorded an average of 4.1 days each month with temperatures over 35 degrees, the most since official records began in 1961.

According to the state-run Beijing Evening News, Beijing experienced 14 days of temperatures above 35 degrees in June, tying the record established in July 2000.

China’s extreme weather

China is a geographically diversified country with a diverse range of weather conditions all year. While I do not have real-time data, I can provide some insight based on previous data up until September 2021. Please keep in mind that the present situation may differ.

Severe heatwaves, torrential rainfall, floods, typhoons, and winter storms are all examples of extreme weather phenomena in China. Here are some instances of historical extreme weather events:

1. Heatwaves: During the summer months, China frequently experiences intense heatwaves, particularly in the central and southern provinces. Some locations have experienced record-breaking temperatures in recent years, with heatwaves causing heat-related diseases and even deaths.

2. significant Rainfall and Flooding: During China’s monsoon season, which lasts from May to September, significant rains fall in various parts of the country. During this season, some areas, such as the Yangtze River basin, are prone to flooding. Flooding can wreak havoc on infrastructure, agriculture, and human populations.

3. Typhoons: During the summer and autumn months, typhoons commonly hit China’s southeastern coast. Strong winds, heavy rainfall, storm surges, and extensive devastation are all possible with these intense tropical storms. Guangdong, Fujian, and Zhejiang are particularly vulnerable coastal provinces.

4. Winter Storms: Winters in Northern China are cold and harsh, with significant snowfall. Winter storms, which can include blizzards and subzero temperatures, can impede transportation, create power outages, and have an impact on agriculture.

It is best to consult local meteorological authorities or news sources for the most up-to-date and accurate information about extreme weather events in China. To ensure public safety and readiness, they give real-time data, forecasts, and warnings.