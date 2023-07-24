Connect with us

Muslim Preacher Anjem Choudary has Appeared in a London Court Charged With 3 Terror Offences
Muslim Preacher Anjem Choudary has Appeared in a London Court Charged With 3 Terror Offences

(CTN News) – Anjem Choudary, a prominent British Muslim preacher, has been charged with three offenses by London police after his recent arrest. The charges include membership in a criminal organization, directing an organization, and addressing meetings to encourage support for a criminal organization.

Anjem Choudary, 56, was once known as Britain’s most high-profile Muslim preacher, but his controversial activities led to imprisonment in 2016 for supporting the ISIL (ISIS) armed group. After serving half of his sentence, he was released in 2018.

A Canadian man, Khaled Hussein, was also charged with membership in a criminal organization in connection with the same incident.

Charges and Court Appearance:

The charges against Choudary involve his association with an illegal organization, considered a criminal offense in Britain since June 2014. The penalty for inviting support for such a group can result in up to 10 years of imprisonment. Anjem Choudary will face these charges in a London court on Monday.

Previous Conviction and Judge’s Statement:

In 2016, Choudary was convicted for encouraging support for the ISIL group and was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison. During his sentencing, Judge Timothy Holroyde referred to Anjem Choudary as “calculating and dangerous” and noted that he showed no remorse for his actions.

Involvement with Al-Muhajiroun and Controversial Statements: Anjem Choudary was the former head of the now-banned organization al-Muhajiroun, which gained attention for its controversial views and activities.

Anjem Choudary was scrutinized for praising the individuals responsible for the 9/11 attacks in the United States and expressing a desire to convert Buckingham Palace into a mosque.

Connection to Past Incidents:

The group al-Muhajiroun, which Anjem Choudary once led, was suspected of being linked to the 2005 London bombings. Additionally, Michael Adebolajo, one of the perpetrators involved in the brutal murder of British soldier Lee Rigby on a London street in 2013, had attended protests organized by Choudary.

Conclusion:

Anjem Choudary, a prominent British Muslim preacher, faces new charges related to his affiliation with a criminal organization. His history of controversial statements and a previous conviction for supporting ISIL have brought him under scrutiny from British authorities.

The court appearance scheduled for Monday will determine the outcome of these charges, potentially leading to further legal consequences for his actions.
Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

