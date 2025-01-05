22 Year-old Spanish Dies After Being Gored By Elephant

A 22-year-old tourist from Spain died Friday after being gored by an elephant on Koh Yao Yai, a resort island in southern Thailand.

Blanca Ojanguren García, 22 was spraying water on a male elephant at the Koh Yao Elephant Care Centre when the animal pierced her with its tusk, resulting in her death.

A staff member explained that García was bathing the elephant when she moved in front of it, and the tusk struck her. The sanctuary has been closed since the incident.

Wildlife experts suggest the elephant may have been under stress from living and interacting with tourists in an unnatural environment.

Bathing and washing elephants are popular tourist activities in Thailand.

Thailand’s Department of National Parks estimates there are over 4,000 wild elephants in parks, sanctuaries, and nature reserves across the country. A similar number of domesticated elephants are mostly used in tourism, including shows.

The World Animal Protection Organization reports that 2,798 elephants are kept in tourist sites across Thailand. The organization has raised concerns about elephants being kept in isolation and forced to perform unnatural tasks.

The non-profit has also stated that trainers often use harsh methods, such as hitting the animals with sticks or sharp tools.

According to the Thai Department of National Parks, wild elephants have caused at least 227 deaths over the last 12 years. In 2024 alone, 39 people were killed. Many attacks involve wild elephants entering human-inhabited areas due to shrinking natural habitats.

The Koh Yao Elephant Care Centre, located in southwestern Thailand, promotes itself as offering “ethical and responsible” interactions with elephants.

García, originally from Valladolid in northwest Spain, was studying law and international relations at the University of Navarra. She participated in the security and defence club at the university and had been a delegate in UNMUN, a United Nations simulation.

Her parents were in the military. At the time of her death, García was living in Taiwan as part of the Erasmus exchange program and was visiting Thailand as a tourist. She was at the sanctuary with her boyfriend, an infantry cadet from Oviedo, who witnessed the attack.

García’s family has yet to release a statement. However, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said the consulate in Bangkok is providing assistance.

The University of Navarra’s Faculty of Law shared its condolences, expressing grief over García’s death and asking for prayers for her.

