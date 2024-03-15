Connect with us

News

Gaza Aid Is Loaded Onto a Second Ship From Cyprus, Says a Charity
Advertisement

News

Canada Is Reviewing TikTok's Expansion Plan For National Security Reasons

News

'Gorilla Hail' Struck Kansas And Missouri Amid Severe Weather

News Ukraine War World News

Putin Warns NATO Russia is Not Afraid of a Nuclear War

News Regional News

Time Magazine Highlights Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's Vision

News Southern Thailand

Russian Man Found With Throat Slashed in Phuket

News

By End-April, IMF Intends To Pick The Next Managing Director

News

Israeli Far Right Furious Over 68 Gaza Orphans Being Evacuated

News

Trump Slightly Ahead Of Biden, But Voters Love The Economy, Poll Shows

News

OPEC Is Encouraged By The IEA's Commentary On Oil Security

News

Alberts Undecided On Texas A&M Offer, Nebraska Assistant Director Reports

News

US House Approves Bill that would ban TikTok Nationwide: What's Next in Senate?

News World News

Boeing Whistleblower Found Dead in Hotel Parking Lot

News Regional News

Songkran Water-Splashing Activities Ordered Alcohol Free

News News Asia

Japan's Space One Kairos Rocket Explodes Seconds After Liftoff

News Trending News World News

Boeing 737 MAX Fails FAA Audit, Whistleblower Found Dead

News World News

Andrew Tate Re-Arrested in Romania as Alleged Witch Hunt Continues

News Southern Thailand

US Teenager Facing Prosecution in Thailand for Alleged Zoophilia

News

Southwest Airlines Cuts Capacity And Rethinks 2024 Financial Outlook

News

IBM Is Cutting Jobs In Its Marketing And Communications Departments

News

Gaza Aid Is Loaded Onto a Second Ship From Cyprus, Says a Charity

Published

38 seconds ago

on

Gaza Aid Is Loaded Onto a Second Ship From Cyprus, Says a Charity

(CTN News) – It was reported on Thursday that a second ship with food aid for Gaza was being loaded in Cyprus, according to a charity coordinating the mission, as a pilot ship for maritime deliveries neared the besieged Palestinian enclave as part of a pilot program.

There were 300 tonnes of food aid being loaded at the port of Larnaca by the World Central Kitchen (WCK), including legumes, canned tuna, vegetables, rice, flour, and other staples.

According to WCK in a statement issued on Monday, the pallets should be screened and loaded by the end of the day Cyprus time. As of yet, there was no information regarding the sailing date of the vessel.

It is reported that officials in Gaza Cyprus are screening aid charges on the island in a process which includes Israel, in an effort to eliminate security checks at destinations where aid is off-loaded.

In the wake of a long war, a ship towing a barge carrying almost 200 tonnes of food aid for Gaza left the island of Cyprus on Tuesday, charting a new course to reach a population that humanitarian agencies say is at risk of starvation due to the prolonged conflict.

Due to reasons of security, WCK, which is working with Emirates Humanitarian and Spanish charity Proactiva Open Arms with support from the Cypriot government, has decided not to disclose the details of the voyage.

WCF founder Jose Andres stated in a post on X late Wednesday that the charity is in the process of building a jetty in Gaza that was almost 60 metres long to receive aid from the world. On the Gaza shore, a bulldozer was visible in an unverified video uploaded to social media showing it reversed over a hard-packed rubble jetty that had been built.

As the WCF points out, its initiative is unrelated to the larger multinational effort to set up a maritime aid corridor that would link Gaza to the outside world.

Cyprus’ foreign minister Constantinos Kombos announced on Thursday that a high-level meeting aimed at coordinating the distribution of assistance in the future will be held in Nicosia on March 21.

SEE ALSO:

Canada Is Reviewing TikTok’s Expansion Plan For National Security Reasons

‘Gorilla Hail’ Struck Kansas And Missouri Amid Severe Weather

Putin Warns NATO Russia is Not Afraid of a Nuclear War
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies