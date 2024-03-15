Canada Is Reviewing TikTok’s Expansion Plan For National Security Reasons

(CTN News) – In September, the Ministry of Industry, Innovation and Science ordered a national security review of TikTok’s request to expand operations in Canada.

There is a possibility that the investigation will result in Canada asking TikTok to take mitigation measures, or even block the expansion of its service, adding to the company’s growing woes.

As of Wednesday, the U.S. Congress passed a bill that would force TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, to divest the U.S. assets of the app or face a ban as a result. It is the latest in a series of steps taken by Washington to address U.S. national security concerns regarding China, from connected vehicles to advanced artificial intelligence chips to cranes in U.S. ports.

As a result, according to a statement from the Canadian Ministry of Industry, the investigation will only focus on the investment plan of TikTok, so it is unlikely that it will result in an outright ban like the one that was proposed in the U.S.

Earlier today, a government spokesperson told reporters that the government is closely monitoring developments regarding the bill that is being proposed by U.S. lawmakers.

In response to a question about the specifics of the Canadian review, the spokesperson said that the review was unrelated to the U.S. bill.

In accordance with Canadian law, the government is allowed to assess the potential effect of foreign investments such as TikTok on national security. According to the law, the government is not allowed to reveal details of the investments that it has made.

Last year, the Canadian government banned TikTok from its government-issued devices, claiming the app poses an “unacceptable” level of risk to the privacy and security of citizens. The Privacy Commissioner of Canada is also investigating the ways in which TikTok collects, uses, and discloses the personal information that it collects, uses, or discloses.

In a statement, a spokesperson for TikTok said that the company was cooperating with the government in regard to the security review.

As a result, we remain committed to making sure that remains safe and secure for the millions of Canadian creators, artists, and small businesses who depend on TikTok to be able to earn a living, find community, and create employment, the spokesperson said.

