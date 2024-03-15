Connect with us

News

Canada Is Reviewing TikTok's Expansion Plan For National Security Reasons
Advertisement

News

'Gorilla Hail' Struck Kansas And Missouri Amid Severe Weather

News Ukraine War World News

Putin Warns NATO Russia is Not Afraid of a Nuclear War

News Regional News

Time Magazine Highlights Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's Vision

News Southern Thailand

Russian Man Found With Throat Slashed in Phuket

News

By End-April, IMF Intends To Pick The Next Managing Director

News

Israeli Far Right Furious Over 68 Gaza Orphans Being Evacuated

News

Trump Slightly Ahead Of Biden, But Voters Love The Economy, Poll Shows

News

OPEC Is Encouraged By The IEA's Commentary On Oil Security

News

Alberts Undecided On Texas A&M Offer, Nebraska Assistant Director Reports

News

US House Approves Bill that would ban TikTok Nationwide: What's Next in Senate?

News World News

Boeing Whistleblower Found Dead in Hotel Parking Lot

News Regional News

Songkran Water-Splashing Activities Ordered Alcohol Free

News News Asia

Japan's Space One Kairos Rocket Explodes Seconds After Liftoff

News Trending News World News

Boeing 737 MAX Fails FAA Audit, Whistleblower Found Dead

News World News

Andrew Tate Re-Arrested in Romania as Alleged Witch Hunt Continues

News Southern Thailand

US Teenager Facing Prosecution in Thailand for Alleged Zoophilia

News

Southwest Airlines Cuts Capacity And Rethinks 2024 Financial Outlook

News

IBM Is Cutting Jobs In Its Marketing And Communications Departments

News

OPEC Maintains Demand Forecasts, Lifting Oil Prices Slightly

News

Canada Is Reviewing TikTok’s Expansion Plan For National Security Reasons

Published

37 seconds ago

on

Canada Is Reviewing TikTok's Expansion Plan For National Security Reasons

(CTN News) – In September, the Ministry of Industry, Innovation and Science ordered a national security review of TikTok’s request to expand operations in Canada.

There is a possibility that the investigation will result in Canada asking TikTok to take mitigation measures, or even block the expansion of its service, adding to the company’s growing woes.

As of Wednesday, the U.S. Congress passed a bill that would force TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, to divest the U.S. assets of the app or face a ban as a result. It is the latest in a series of steps taken by Washington to address U.S. national security concerns regarding China, from connected vehicles to advanced artificial intelligence chips to cranes in U.S. ports.

As a result, according to a statement from the Canadian Ministry of Industry, the investigation will only focus on the investment plan of TikTok, so it is unlikely that it will result in an outright ban like the one that was proposed in the U.S.

Earlier today, a government spokesperson told reporters that the government is closely monitoring developments regarding the bill that is being proposed by U.S. lawmakers.

In response to a question about the specifics of the Canadian review, the spokesperson said that the review was unrelated to the U.S. bill.

In accordance with Canadian law, the government is allowed to assess the potential effect of foreign investments such as TikTok on national security. According to the law, the government is not allowed to reveal details of the investments that it has made.

Last year, the Canadian government banned TikTok from its government-issued devices, claiming the app poses an “unacceptable” level of risk to the privacy and security of citizens. The Privacy Commissioner of Canada is also investigating the ways in which TikTok collects, uses, and discloses the personal information that it collects, uses, or discloses.

In a statement, a spokesperson for TikTok said that the company was cooperating with the government in regard to the security review.

As a result, we remain committed to making sure that remains safe and secure for the millions of Canadian creators, artists, and small businesses who depend on TikTok to be able to earn a living, find community, and create employment, the spokesperson said.

SEE ALSO:

‘Gorilla Hail’ Struck Kansas And Missouri Amid Severe Weather

Putin Warns NATO Russia is Not Afraid of a Nuclear War
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies