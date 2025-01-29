Single Mother Jumps to Her Death After Delivering Twins

A 36-year-old single mother from Phetchabun province tragically ended her life by jumping from the 18th floor of Pathum Thani Provincial Hospital. The incident took place yesterday, just five days after she gave birth to twin daughters.

The mother, identified only as Saisunee, was captured on hospital CCTV near a window by the elevator on the eighth floor. Shortly after, she was seen heading toward the fire exit, which led to the 18th floor. Her body was later discovered on a second-floor balcony within the hospital.

Hospital staff revealed that the mother gave birth to her twins on January 22. After being discharged, she returned with her infants two days later, as both were admitted for medical care on the eighth floor. According to a hospital official, the mother appeared deeply stressed. A friend shared that Saisunee expressed concerns about her ability to care for her newborns, especially as she already had another set of twins to look after.

Saisunee’s remains have been sent to the Central Institute of Forensic Science under the Justice Ministry for autopsy. Authorities are working to contact her family. Meanwhile, the hospital has offered condolences to the mother’s loved ones and pledged to reassess its safety protocols.

Suicide Rate Increasing in Thailand

Thailand has been grappling with a growing issue of suicide, with a 32% increase in suicide rates recorded between 2017 and 2022. Older adults over the age of 55 have the highest suicide mortality rates, while teenagers aged 15 to 19 lead in suicide attempts. In 2023 alone, there were 31,402 reported suicide attempts across the country.

To address this pressing concern, the Thai government is implementing a national action plan focused on suicide prevention. As part of this effort, the HOPE Taskforce (Helper Of Psychiatric Emergency), a collaborative group aimed at crisis intervention, has been strengthened.

Established in 2019, the task force includes members from the Department of Mental Health, the Royal Thai Police, and even social media influencers, working together to identify and respond to distressing online posts.

In collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health enhanced its suicide monitoring system in 2024 to better inform its prevention strategies. A recent survey was conducted to study the factors contributing to suicide in the country.

Suicide data is gathered from three main sources managed by the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Interior. Merging these data sources has created a clearer picture of the issue. Key risk factors include relationship problems, financial struggles, and family disputes.

A 2023 survey by the Ministry of Public Health involving over 7,000 individuals at risk and more than 11,000 caregivers highlighted that while many people know where to turn for help, there is concern that certain media coverage of suicide could worsen the problem.

The Thai government continues to prioritize this issue, aiming for a society-wide approach to effectively combat and reduce suicide rates in the years ahead.

Related News: