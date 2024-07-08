Duty-free shops will close at Thailand’s international airports.

(CTN News) – Approximately THB3.5 billion ($96 million) will be spent by local retail businesses every year as a result of the Duty-Free move.

Ministers have accepted policies that promote Thailand as a tourism and spending hub, as stated by Rudklao Intawong Suwankiri, who is a deputy spokesman for the Thai government.

The duty-free assertion was made within the past week.

The eight international airports that have been informed by her that all three operators of duty-free enterprises that specialize in inbound travel have reached an agreement to cease their activities at these airports are Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Hat Yai, U-tapao, Samui, and Krabi. She has informed these airports that they want to cease their operations at these airports.

When it comes to encouraging customers to shop at domestic establishments, the government has specifically issued a mandate with the intention of doing so, and this strategy is in accordance with that instruction from the government.

Regarding the timetable for the move, it would appear that there is no information accessible at this time, taking into consideration the information that is now available.

The report that was presented by the Customs Department in 2023 said that the total amount of income that was earned by duty-free stores that were imported into Thailand was 3.02 billion Thai Baht.

According to Rudklao, the fact that tourists are able to purchase products from duty-free shops that are situated within the country imposes a constraint on the amount of money that may be spent on commodities that are generated within the country.

According to the Ministry of Finance of the country, the closing of duty-free outlets that are located inside the borders of the country would result in an increase of THB570 per person for each voyage that is taken by visitors from other countries.

