According to a prominent Thai opposition lawmaker, the ongoing initiative to eradicate the thriving illicit industry along Thailand’s border with Myanmar has resulted in the removal of only a small number of workers. He has called for more comprehensive measures to be implemented.

According to the United Nations, Thailand is currently endeavouring to eliminate scam centres in Myanmar’s Myawaddy region with China’s support.

These centres are a component of a network of illicit and highly profitable operations that spans Southeast Asia. In recent years, hundreds of thousands of individuals have been trafficked by criminal organisations.

In an interview with Reuters, Rangsiman Rome, Thailand’s foremost advocate for action against border boiler rooms that have defrauded Thais of hundreds of millions of dollars, disclosed that 300,000 individuals were employed in Myawaddy scheme compounds, with fewer than 10,000 having been rescued.

Rangsiman, the chief of parliament’s committee on national security and border affairs, stated, “It implies that the empire of the scam is still present; we are merely shaking it.”

Rangsiman, who has personally traversed certain frontier regions, reported that approximately 40 scam compounds were present. He refrained from providing any evidence.

Thailand Faces Growing Concerns Over Corruption and Complicity in Scam Operations

“If we just stop, they can continue their business,” he indicated.

Thailand’s Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, declared in parliament on Thursday that the government is addressing the urgent issue of fraud centres.

After the abduction of Chinese actor Wang Xing in Thailand last month, which sparked a social media conflagration in his home country, scam centres in Myawaddy and other frontier towns were once again the subject of attention. However, they have been in operation for years.

Subsequently, Wang Xing was located in the Myawaddy region, rescued, and returned to China.

‘STOP THE CORRUPTION’ As part of a coordinated response, Thailand disconnected electricity, internet, and petroleum supplies to certain border regions, such as Myawaddy. In this region, armed groups have also been engaged in the extraction of individuals from scam centres, including human trafficking victims.

Thailand is collaborating with numerous embassies to expedite the repatriation of over 7,000 foreign nationals, most of whom are from China and awaiting passage from Myawaddy to Thailand.

Rangsiman, representing the opposition People’s Party, stated that Thai authorities are not doing enough to dismantle the kingpins responsible for these scam operations or the Thai officials implicated in facilitating their expansion.

These include Colonel Saw Chit Thu, a Myanmar warlord who has long been regarded as a central figure in the emergence of scam centres on the Thai frontier and administers areas near Myawaddy.

Rangsiman asserted, “We are aware that he has a significant relationship with the Thai side,” about the potential connections between Thai officials and Saw Chit Thu, the leader of the Karen National Army.

Saw Chit Thu and his militia were unavailable for comment.

Following the appointment of a fact-finding committee to investigate allegations of human trafficking, Thai police have transferred numerous officials from Tak province, which borders Myawaddy, in recent weeks.

Rangsiman stated that officials from Thailand‘s government and security agencies were involved in the dramatic expansion of the fraud compounds.

“It’s time to stop the corruption in Thailand,” he indicated.