Al-Azhar organizes a world peace conference in Thailand.

(CTN News) – In conjunction with the Al-Azhar Muslim Council of Elders (the oldest and most significant seat of learning in Sunni Islam), an international conference on coexistence is going to be held in Thailand concerning coexistence.

The conference is being organized in collaboration with the Muslim Council of Elders. At this conference, a wide variety of religious leaders and individuals from all over the world will come together to discuss various topics.

Al-Azhar’s grand imam and Muslim Council of Elders president.

Ahmed Al-Tayeb, stated that the purpose of the event is to underline the significance of developing human unity and peaceful coexistence. He stated that this is the objective of the event. This declaration was made in the city of Bangkok.

A recent meeting took place between Al-Tayeb, King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand, and Queen Suthida. The meeting took place in the Grand Palace of Bangkok.

The efforts that the Muslim Council of Elders and Al-Azhar have made to further the ideals of human collaboration, tolerance, peace, and discussion have been praised and welcomed.

The visit of the grand imam was received with satisfaction by the monarch, who also praised the efforts of the great imam and his followers.

The Thai people, who live in harmony and unity, he claimed, hold in great respect and do so with profound veneration. He said this because the Thai people live in harmony and togetherness.

The ruler of Thailand expressed his intention to strengthen the partnership and relationships that his nation has with Al-Azhar while he was in charge of Thailand.

In order to accomplish this goal, the cooperation between Al-Azhar and Islamic centers in Thailand will be improved, the accreditation of religious institutes that teach the Al-Azhar curriculum will be expanded, and the number of students and emissaries who are coming from Al-Azhar will be increased.

It was his assertion that Al-Azhar is a beacon of progressive and moderate thought all over the world, and that it is also a source of inspiration for Muslims in Thailand.

During the course of his speech, the King of Thailand emphasized the strong desire that all Muslim families in Thailand have for their children to obtain an education at Al-Azhar. In addition to that, he noted that graduates of this university have important positions in Thai society.

During his speech, he stated his optimism that the historic visit of the grand imam will result in the execution of a multitude of initiatives and programs that will motivate persons all around Thailand.

The King says Muslims in Thailand will benefit from Al-Azhar’s public gatherings.

These events will happen during the visit. The grand imam conveyed his gratitude for the kind welcome he received in Thailand and expressed his contentment with his trip to the country on the occasion of his visit.

In his further assertions, he stated that Thai students who had matriculated at Al-Azhar University had demonstrated outstanding behavior in terms of ethics and dedication, and that they had made important contributions to society in a number of Al-Azhar University faculties.

He also stated that these students had made great contributions to society.

According to Al-Tayeb, Al-Azhar places a high priority on maintaining touch with its graduates all over the world in order to grow them as advocates for human fraternity, tolerance, cohabitation, and peace.

In his remarks, he confirmed that Al-Azhar is prepared to establish centers in Thailand for the instruction of the Arabic language, that he would provide assistance to Muslims in learning the language of the Qur’an, that he would intensify training courses for Thai imams at Al-Azhar Academy, and that he would expand scholarship opportunities for Thai Muslims to continue their education at Al-Azhar.

