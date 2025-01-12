Forest Fires In Northeastern Thailand Near UNESCO World Heritage Park

Forest fires have destroyed nearly 1.61 kilometres of forest on Khao Loi mountain in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Pak Chong district, just 5 kilometres from the boundary of Khao Yai National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

According to Kittiwat Thiempeng, Chief of Khao Yai Forest Fire Control Station, the fires occurred in the Khao Siad Ah Forest Reserve, Khao Nok Yung Forest, and Khao Ang Hin Forest in tambon Phaya Yen.

“The forest fires are about 5km from the boundary of Khao Yai National Park,” he informed us.

Yesterday, many agencies worked together to extinguish fires, including the Nakhon Ratchasima Forest Fire Operations Centre, Khao Yai Forest Fire Control Station, Pak Chong District Forest Protection Unit, Royal Forest Department, Nakhon Ratchasima Forest Fire Control Promotion Centre, Prachin Buri Forest Control Promotion Centre, and Phaya Yen Tambon Administrative Organisation.

He stated that the governor of Nakhon Ratchasima and the army commander for the northeastern region are in charge of the situation.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment expects the fires to be under control by today.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced on X yesterday that the government had directed all relevant agencies to extinguish the forest fires as soon as possible to prevent them from spreading further.

The forest fires began on January 3, according to the Fire Control Promotion Centre. The Phayayen Tambon Administrative Organisation (TAO) informed the centre of a forest fire behind Wat Udomsuk.

It extinguished the fire that evening, after it had ravaged approximately 200 rai of forest. On January 5, the centre received an alert about another forest fire.

According to a source, the combined damage is nearly 1,000 rai of forest, with animal poaching suspected.

Forest Fires in Thailand

Forest fires in Thailand occur annually during the dry season, which lasts from December to May, with the peak occurring in February and March.

Forest fires, which are mostly surface fires, occur primarily in Mixed Deciduous Forest, Dry Dipterocarp Forest, and Forest Plantations, as well as to a lesser extent in Dry Evergreen Forest, Hill Evergreen Forest, and, on rare occasions, in some parts of the Tropical Rain Forest.

In some extremely dry areas, double burning occurs during the same season. These surface fires consume surface litter, loose debris from the forest floor, and small vegetation.

Thailand is experiencing an increase in forest fires, particularly during the dry season. Human activities such as agricultural land clearing or illegal logging are frequently the cause of these fires.

They pollute the air with harmful PM2.5 particles, which have a negative impact on health. Northern regions such as Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai frequently experience smoky haze, which disrupts daily life and tourism. These fires also harm ecosystems and wildlife, endangering biodiversity.

Efforts to prevent fires include stricter laws, awareness campaigns, and forest patrols, but enforcement remains difficult. Addressing the issue requires striking a balance between environmental protection and local economic needs.

