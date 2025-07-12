Teens Crash Motorcycle at Wat Phra That Doi Suthep

CHIANG MAI – Two men riding a motorcycle down the hill near Wat Phra That Doi Suthep lost control while taking a curve, crashing into the stairway railing. The crash left the railing damaged and both men injured.

Despite their injuries, they quickly picked up their motorcycle and left the scene right away. The temple is now asking them to return and take responsibility for the damage once they recover.

Reports from Chiang Mai say a Facebook user, “Khun Rin,” posted a video from a security camera that recorded the entire incident. In the clip, the two men are seen riding together at high speed without helmets.

They fail to make the turn and skid into the stair railing at the temple entrance. Both riders are visibly hurt but manage to get up, grab their bike and ride off down the hill, looking both injured and embarrassed. Thankfully, no one else was hurt during the accident.

The video quickly spread online, drawing a lot of comments and shares. The temple has since publicly called for the riders to return and cover the repair costs once they are able.

Thailand has one of the highest road traffic death rates globally, with motorcycles involved in 74-84% of fatal accidents. Approximately 36-50 people die daily in motorcycle-related crashes, with youth (aged 15-29) and children (5-14) being particularly vulnerable.

Common dangerous behaviours among youth include speeding, not wearing helmets (over 80% prevalence in some areas), riding under the influence, and ignoring traffic rules. Underage riding (children as young as 9-13) without licenses is rampant, often socially normalised despite legal restrictions.

Psychological traits like impulsivity and perceived invulnerability, poor road conditions, and lax enforcement drive these behaviours. Rural areas see higher accident rates due to reckless driving and alcohol use.

Efforts include stricter licensing (e.g., separating big bike licenses), school-based safety education, and police raids on illegal racing. However, inconsistent enforcement and cultural acceptance of risky riding hinder progress.

