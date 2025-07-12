ICONSIAM Showcases Thai Creativity to the World with “Lost in DOMLAND”

BANGKOK, Thailand – ICONSIAM, a major destination along the Chao Phraya River, is pressing ahead with plans to stand out as a top international art venue. The centre is committed to bringing unique art experiences to visitors while supporting Thai artists in gaining worldwide attention.

ICONSIAM presents “Lost in DOMLAND”, the first full solo show by Udom Taephanich, also known as Note Udom, who is a well-known artist and storyteller from Thailand.

The exhibition covers more than 3,500 square metres on the 8th floor at The Pinnacle, ICONSIAM. Visitors can view more than 1,000 works, including paintings, sculptures, installations, and multimedia art.

This large-scale event gives Thai contemporary art a strong presence on the global stage and highlights Thailand as a growing centre for culture and creativity. Since opening, the exhibition has welcomed visitors from Hong Kong, Vietnam, Europe, and other parts of the world.

Udom Taephanich, also known as Note Udom

Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Managing Director of ICONSIAM Co., Ltd., noted that the international art market is growing, and Thailand is becoming more prominent, especially among younger people who are shaping new trends in art and culture.

Recent data from Art Tank Group shows that Thailand’s art market now exceeds THB 1.4 billion in yearly sales, highlighting the country’s rising profile as a regional leader in art. Supoj said ICONSIAM is dedicated to putting Thailand on the world art map—not just as a place to buy or sell art, but as a destination for global art lovers.

ICONSIAM works to build a lively space that encourages creative exchange and cultural understanding. By bringing together international artists, galleries, collectors, and audiences and connecting them with Thailand’s rich creative traditions, the centre helps Thai artists reach new audiences and introduces visitors to an engaging art experience.

The centre’s prime location, large spaces, and flexible design make it a top choice for both local and global art exhibitions. With venues that suit different styles and events, ICONSIAM links culture, tourism, and the creative economy, drawing millions each year.

This reputation has attracted international artists and well-known art brands to showcase their work at ICONSIAM. Thai artists also gain a strong platform to share their work, inspiring art fans and helping raise Thailand’s profile as a centre for art.

ICONSIAM presents “Lost in DOMLAND”

“Lost in DOMLAND” is Udom Taephanich’s first major solo exhibition. It offers more than 1,000 pieces across 16 themed areas, each reflecting the artist’s distinct style and creativity. Visitors will find a mix of paintings, sculptures, installations, original characters, multimedia works, and creative handmade items, all of which blend modern ideas with classic Thai techniques.

The exhibition also includes some of Udom’s earliest pieces and memorable highlights from his 13th stand-up comedy show. Every piece is conceived and created by Udom, matching the standard of international exhibitions and marking a big step forward for Thai contemporary art.

“Lost in DOMLAND” is designed as an immersive, engaging experience that gives a fresh approach to enjoying art. The exhibition fits well with the tastes of today’s young art audience and matches new directions in global contemporary art.

Through a wide range of visually striking and emotionally moving works, the show tells stories that cross cultural and language barriers. It draws in visitors from all backgrounds, whether or not they are already familiar with the artist.

Lost in DOMLAND

This event is more than an art display. It is a heartfelt expression with a universal message, showing how Thai artists can create exhibitions that connect with people everywhere. “Lost in DOMLAND” stands as an inspiration for the next generation of Thai creators, motivating them to grow and take Thai art to new levels worldwide.

The show reflects ICONSIAM’s strong dedication to becoming a truly global art destination and supports Thailand’s growth as an active and important part of the international art scene.

“Lost in DOMLAND” is now open on the 8th floor at The Pinnacle, ICONSIAM, inviting guests to discover a joyful and surprising journey through art until 3 August 2025. General admission tickets cost THB 850 and are available at any 7-Eleven in Thailand or online at www.allticket.com/event/lostindomland.

Entry is free for children under 12, and students receive a 50% discount with a valid student ID. For the latest updates and information, follow ICONSIAM on Facebook.