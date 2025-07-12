Ex-Monks Involved in Sex Scandal Now Facing Embezzlement Probe

BANGKOK – Thailand’s National Office of Buddhism (NOB) announced it may file criminal charges against former senior monks if investigations reveal they misused temple funds during a high-profile sex scandal.

In a statement posted Friday on Facebook, the National Office of Buddhism explained that any ex-monks found to have had sexual relationships with a woman and benefited financially from temple resources would face prosecution if evidence supports the claims. The office did not reveal the woman’s identity, but she is widely referred to by the nickname Golf.

So far, four monks have confirmed they left the monkhood voluntarily. They include Thep Wachiratheeraporn, the previous abbot of Wat Phra Phutthachai in Saraburi; Thep Wachiratheerakhun, a former assistant to the abbot at Wat Pak Nam Phasi Charoen in Bangkok; Boonlert Inthapanyo, who served at Wat Mai Yai Paen in Bangkok; and Siriwiriyathada, once an assistant abbot at Wat Sothornwararam in Chachoengsao.

Phra Khru Siriwiriyathada, most recently, left the order at Charoen Dhamma Forest Monastery in Kaeng Khro, Chaiyaphum, on Thursday.

The National Office of Buddhism has asked the public to respect the privacy of these former monks. The agency added that those found to have diverted temple money to the woman in question could face charges.

Eight Monks Involved

Police believe at least eight monks, both past and present, formed relationships with the 35-year-old woman. According to the Thairath, several monks left their temples after the scandal broke. Investigators plan to look into activities at two temples in Phichit, as well as one each in Phetchabun, Khon Kaen and Samut Sakhon.

The scandal became public after police uncovered evidence of transfers from Wat Tritossathep in Bangkok to Ms Golf. The transfers were managed by the then-Phra Thepwachirapamok, aged 54.

When he learned of the investigation, this monk stepped down from his role at Wat Chan Samakkhi in Nong Khai. His current location is unknown, though reports suggest he crossed into Laos.

On July 4, police searched Ms Golf’s home in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, and found over 80,000 images and videos on five mobile phones, documenting her private encounters with senior monks.

Investigators have not been able to take legal steps against the former monks because no one has come forward as a victim to file an official complaint. Current laws addressing religious affairs do not cover penalties for monks or laypeople who cause harm to Buddhism.

Pol Lt Gen Jaroonkiat Parnkaew, Central Investigation Bureau deputy commissioner, stated Friday that the woman involved seemed to act on her own for the most part, although she may have had occasional help from a driver who arranged meetings with the monks.

National Office of Buddhism Powerless

National Office of Buddhism director Ittiporn Chan-iam said he plans to use this situation to push forward a bill, written three years ago, to introduce stricter penalties for wrongdoing.

The current draft law supports the Buddhist religion but does not allow the National Office of Buddhism to punish those who harm monks, except for removing them from the order. Once expelled, offenders face no further consequences.

Ittiporn explained the office wants harsher penalties, including jail for one to seven years or fines between 20,000 and 140,000 baht, for monks forced to leave due to serious breaches of conduct.

These penalties would also apply to laypeople, regardless of gender, who knowingly engage in sexual acts with monks or novices. The proposed bill further includes punishment for monks who deceive or exploit followers by claiming supernatural powers.

Ittiporn said the office will consult Suchart Tancharoen, the minister responsible for religious affairs, and form a committee. Any changes must first be approved by the Sangha Supreme Council.

Nipit Intarasombat, a former Democrat MP and culture minister, shared support for a stronger law in line with the monastic code (Vinaya). He recommended criminal sanctions, including jail time, for monks found guilty of sexual misconduct.

Nipit wrote on Facebook that while monastic rules such as expulsion remain, they no longer protect the faith’s integrity. He argued that without real consequences, such behaviour will persist and called for clear laws to punish both monks and laypeople who break these rules.

He also stressed that any monk unable to follow the monastic code should leave the order to protect the faith’s reputation.

