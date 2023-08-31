Narcan Opioid Overdose Antidote Now Available Over-the-Counter to Tackle Opioid Epidemic

(CTN News) – In a significant move aimed at combating the escalating opioid epidemic, the opioid overdose antidote Narcan is set to be available over the counter. This transition is expected to enhance access to this life-saving medication across the United States. Emergent BioSolutions, the manufacturer of Narcan, has announced that shipments are en route to major retailers like Walgreens, Walmart, Rite Aid, and CVS. Online availability is also anticipated in the coming days.

Making Narcan More Accessible:

Dr. Scott Hadland, an addiction specialist at Mass General for Children in Boston, believes that the shift to over-the-counter availability will normalize Narcan, making it easier for individuals and families to possess and use it for safety. This normalization is considered vital in curbing the rising tide of overdose deaths on a national scale. However, the cost of $44.99 for a two-dose box raises concerns about affordability, potentially hindering access for those who need it most.

Opioid Epidemic and Overdose Crisis:

Overdoses have emerged as a leading cause of accidental deaths in the U.S., contributing significantly to the country’s overall mortality rate. In 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported an all-time high of over 107,000 overdose deaths. The involvement of powerful synthetic opioids like fentanyl, responsible for over 71,000 of these deaths, underscores the urgency of accessible overdose reversal solutions like Narcan.

Narcan’s Role in Saving Lives:

Narcan has demonstrated its ability to rapidly reverse opioid overdoses caused by substances like fentanyl, heroin, and prescription painkillers. Previously available only through prescriptions, various states introduced mechanisms to allow direct access through pharmacists and community programs. The recent FDA approval for over-the-counter Narcan empowers its distribution through an even broader range of outlets, including convenience stores, airports, and vending machines.

Distribution Strategy and Online Availability:

Emergent BioSolutions plans to dispatch hundreds of thousands of Narcan boxes to major retailers initially, followed by distribution to smaller chains in September. Apart from physical stores, the medication will also be available for online orders, catering to individuals who prefer discreet purchasing. Notably, Walmart and Walgreens are among the major retailers set to provide over-the-counter Narcan.

Addressing Stigma and Concerns:

While the transition to over-the-counter Narcan is anticipated to diminish stigma associated with opioid use, concerns arise due to the drug’s price point. With insurance typically not covering over-the-counter products, the $45 cost might deter potential users, including friends and family members who wish to have Narcan on hand as a precaution.

Balancing Accessibility and Affordability:

Paul Williams of Emergent BioSolutions emphasizes that many community organizations and local health departments will continue offering free Narcan. The availability of Narcan through retailers, both in-store and online, is seen as a pivotal step in expanding access to this crucial medication, especially given the sharp rise in opioid-related deaths over the past couple of years.

In conclusion, the decision to make Narcan available over the counter is a significant stride in addressing the opioid crisis. While concerns about affordability persist, the increased accessibility of this life-saving antidote is poised to make a meaningful impact in curbing overdose fatalities across the nation.