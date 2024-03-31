Personal Information Of 73 Million AT&T Accounts Leaked Online

(CTN News) – Online data breaches have exposed the personal information of 73 million AT&T customers, both past and present.

According to the US telecom behemoth, passcode data, social security numbers, and addresses were made public on the dark web.

Although AT&T stated it had not found any proof that the data had been stolen, it had still hired cybersecurity specialists to investigate the matter.

Passcodes for customers have been automatically reset.

The company advised them to “remain vigilant by monitoring account activity and credit reports”.

Data connected to 7.6 million consumers and 65.4 previous account holders appears to have been compromised in 2019 or before.

Along with personal details like dates of birth, email addresses, and complete names, AT&T claimed that no financial information was exposed in the hack.

The company’s announcement did not clarify whether the data came from its own systems or through a third-party provider.

AT&T’s Standing and Coverage

One of the biggest suppliers of mobile and internet services in the US, AT&T’s wireless 5G network serves about 290 million people nationwide.

Tens of thousands of phone customers were affected by a significant outage in February, which prompted the company to apologize and offer a $5 credit for anyone impacted.

New York prosecutors opened an inquiry into that incident, which prevented individuals from using their phones for about twelve hours.