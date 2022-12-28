Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today – 28 December 2022 – USD To PKR

(CTN News) – As of 28 December 2022, the dollar rate in Pakistan is Rs. 226.37 (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) for today’s market closing at the end of the working day on 28th December 2022.

It should be noted that these are the closing inter-bank currency exchange rates, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), for the US Dollar compared to the Pakistani Rupee each and every day at the end of the working day.

It has been reported that the US dollar rate was Rs. 226.15 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on Tuesday (28 December 2022), but it has increased by Rs. 0.22, bringing the new Dollar Rate to PKR currency exchange rate to Rs. 226.37 on Tuesday (28 December 2022).

In the following table you will find the US Dollar to PKR (Pakistani Rupee) Dollar Rate Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan Today on 28 December 2022 along with the appreciation and depreciation compared to the previous day.

Today’s exchange rate between the US Dollar and Pakistani Rupee

The (PKR)CHANGE (PKR) for the 28th of December 2022 is Rs. 226.37 + 0.22 and for the 27th of December 2022 is Rs. 226.15.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) provides daily updates on the Dollar to PKR exchange rates in Pakistan, as published by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On a daily basis, at the end of the working day, the banking regulator provides its customers with the official exchange rate for currency.

