Connect with us

News

Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today - 28 December 2022 - USD To PKR
Advertisement

News

Eau Claire Store Owner in Banbury Place Charged with dealing Marijuana

News Health

Korean Tourist Dies From Brain Eating Parasite After Thailand Visit

News News Asia

People in China Rush to Book Travel as Border Restrictions Lifted

News

Thai Navy Apologies to Dead Semen's Families of Sunken Warship

News Crime

Police Arrest Thailand's Chief of National Parks for Bribery

News

China Turns to Lemons, Peaches and Traditional Medicine to Fight a Mounting Wave of COVID Infections

News Crime Legal

Thailand's Prime Minister Wants Red Bull Heir Apprehended

News

Russia to ban Oil Exports to Countries that Implement a Price Cap From Feb

News

Thailand Will Open all its Museums and Historical Sites for Free Between December 30 and January 2, 2023

News Regional News

New Zealand Man, 45 Dies after Falling Off Train on Thailand's Death Railway

News

China To End COVID Quarantine For Overseas Arrivals From Jan 8

News

UK To Stop Publishing Infection Data In New Year For 'Living With COVID' Phase

News

4 Things To Consider When Choosing Your Mountain Bike

News News Asia

South Korea Lifts Ban on Adult Fantasy Dolls

News Regional News

Fire Destroys 21 Houses at Myanmar Refugee Camp in Western Thailand

News Crime

Criminal Charges Laid Against "Tuhao's" Wife and 9 Other

News Thai Legal

Thai King And Queen Now 'Fully Recovered' From COVID

News

China ‘Sends Record Number Of Fighter Jets’ Toward Taiwan in 24 Hours

Crime News

Bangkok Criminal Court Grants Bail To Tuhao's Wife For 2 Million Baht

News

Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today – 28 December 2022 – USD To PKR

Published

24 seconds ago

on

Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today - 28 December 2022 - USD To PKR

(CTN News) – As of 28 December 2022, the dollar rate in Pakistan is Rs. 226.37 (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) for today’s market closing at the end of the working day on 28th December 2022.

It should be noted that these are the closing inter-bank currency exchange rates, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), for the US Dollar compared to the Pakistani Rupee each and every day at the end of the working day.

In order to provide them, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is responsible for providing them.

In relation to the Dollar to Pakistani Rupee (US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate in Pakistan), today on 28 December 2022, it is pertinent to mention that this is the interbank closing exchange rate.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) according to which the Dollar to PKR rates are calculated.

This is the current dollar rate in Pakistan (Dollars to Pakistani Rupees).

It has been reported that the US dollar rate was Rs. 226.15 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on Tuesday (28 December 2022), but it has increased by Rs. 0.22, bringing the new Dollar Rate to PKR currency exchange rate to Rs. 226.37 on Tuesday (28 December 2022).

In the following table you will find the US Dollar to PKR (Pakistani Rupee) Dollar Rate Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan Today on 28 December 2022 along with the appreciation and depreciation compared to the previous day.

Today’s exchange rate between the US Dollar and Pakistani Rupee

ADVANTAGES AND DANGERS OF DATE EXCHANGE

The (PKR)CHANGE (PKR) for the 28th of December 2022 is Rs. 226.37 + 0.22 and for the 27th of December 2022 is Rs. 226.15.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) provides daily updates on the Dollar to PKR exchange rates in Pakistan, as published by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On a daily basis, at the end of the working day, the banking regulator provides its customers with the official exchange rate for currency.

SEE ALSO:

Eau Claire Store Owner in Banbury Place Charged with dealing Marijuana

People in China Rush to Book Travel as Border Restrictions Lifted

Taliban Bans Female Staff From Working For NGOs
Related Topics:
Continue Reading