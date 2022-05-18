Prosecutor in Red Bull Hit and Run Case Discharged from Civil Service

A former deputy attorney general has been discharged from the civil service over his controversial decision to drop charges against the Red Bull heir in the infamous 2012 hit-and-run case.

The 67-year-old Nate Naksuk faced disciplinary action for his decision to drop a reckless driving charge against Red Bull scion Vorayuth Yoovidhya over a hit-and-run back in 2012 that resulted in the death of a police officer.

The Public Prosecutors Commission (PPC) has voted unanimously to discharge Mr. Nate from the civil service over his controversial decision.

Pachara Yuttidhammadamrong, a former attorney general who chaired the meeting on Wednesday, said the PPC consisted of 14 members. One member was absent during the meeting.

Six commissioners were selected to serve on a panel to review disciplinary charges brought against Mr. Nate. According to Mr. Pachara, the six agreed to abstain from voting at the meeting.

In their unanimous opinion, the remaining eight members, including Mr. Pachara, agreed that Mr. Nate had acted without discretion and without prudence in considering crucial facts and evidence in the Red Bull hit and run case, causing serious damage to the state.

According to the 2010 Public Prosecutors Act, it was an offense causing damage to the state. However, the investigation did not find any evidence that Mr. Nate was corrupt.

In accordance with Sections 85 and 87 of the 2010 Public Prosecutors Act, the PPC board resolved that Mr. Nate be discharged from his position.

He said the PPC’s decision in disciplinary violation proceedings is considered final. Mr. Nate could petition the Administrative Court if he disagreed.

According to the PPC chairman, Mr. Nate’s discharge took effect on the date of his resignation. He did not specify the date. After being discharged from the service, Mr. Nate will still receive his pension and other welfare benefits instead of being sacked.

Mr. Nate resigned in August 2020. He applied for membership in the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) at the Senate Secretariat on Feb 3 this year.

Regarding criminal action, Mr. Pachara said the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) would not take any action against Mr. Nate. Other agencies may take such action, he added.