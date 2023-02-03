Connect with us

News Crime Regional News

6 Police Officers Criminally Charged for Extorting Money From Tourists, Bail Denied
Advertisement

News News Asia

South Sudan Receives Over 300,000 Printed School Textbooks From China

News World News

U.S. And Philippines Plans To Expand American Military Presence

News

Why is Thailand Known for Most Road Accidents?

Tech News

iPhone Users In South Korea Lose 'batterygate' Lawsuit

News

Thailand is the Most Popular Destination for Chinese Guests on Airbnb

News

Bangkok Ranks 3rd Worst for Air Pollution after PM2.5 Levels Spike

News Asia News

South Korea's Retail Prices Rose 5.2% In January Due To Higher Energy Prices

News

Qatar Airways And Airbus Settle Bitter Conflict Over A350 Jets

News

Queen Elizabeth's Image To Be Replaced On A$5 Banknotes

News Regional News Tourism

Tourists in Thailand Raise Concerns Over Taxi Scams, Garbage and Air Quality

News Southern Thailand

German Missing After Jumping From Racha 8 Ferry Near Koh Phangan

News Crime Regional News

Police Officer Demands 60K From Chinese Tourist for Vaping

News

Nikki Haley Is Poised To Run For President In 2024

News

A Green Comet Nears Earth For The First Time

Sports News

Thailand To Renounce SEA Games After Cambodia Host Changes 'Muay Thai' Name

News

Thai Economy May Grow By 4% This Year Due To Tourism

News Asia News

Factory Activity In Asia Falls In Spite Of China's COVID Re-opening

News

Pirate-Themed Ship Restaurant Sinks In Pattaya Beach

Tourism News

Officials Predict 12 Million Tourists To Visit Phuket This Year

News

6 Police Officers Criminally Charged for Extorting Money From Tourists, Bail Denied

Published

40 seconds ago

on

6 Police Officers Criminally Charged Extorting Money

Six police officers accused of extorting a group of tourists caught with vaping devices have been denied bail, and Bangkok’s police chief has ordered a crackdown on illegal vaping devices, which are widely available in the city.

According to Pol Maj Gen Atthaporn Wongsiripreeda, commander of Metropolitan Police Division One, the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases refused bail on Thursday because extortion by officials carries harsh penalties and the court wanted to prevent the accused from interfering with evidence and witnesses.

The six officers from the Huai Khwang station in Bangkok face life imprisonment, a fine of up to 400,000 baht, or even the death penalty under Section 149 of the Criminal Code.

police vape

Police officers Deny Guilt

On Thursday, investigators sought court approval for the six officers’ initial 12-day detention as they gathered more evidence in the case, which began with a damning Instagram post by a Taiwanese actress.

Pol Maj Gen Atthaporn stated that there was sufficient evidence for the extortion charges, despite the fact that the six officers deny any guilt.

Suspects can be held for up to seven 12-day periods, or 84 days, under the law before charges are formally filed.

The 6 police officers accused were manning a checkpoint in front of the Chinese embassy on Ratchadaphisek Road early on January 4 when they stopped a taxi carrying Taiwanese actress Charlene An and her friends.

Three illegal vaping devices were discovered during the search, but the officers let the group go after receiving 27,000 baht, according to Ms An.

At a press conference on Wednesday, one of the group’s members, a Singaporean man, confirmed Ms Charlene An’s story. He admitted to having three vape devices and claimed they were not illegal in Thailand because they were widely available in local markets.

police vape devicesPolice Crackdown on Vape Devices

Police have since ordered that all vape devices be removed from all locations in the capital. The Metropolitan Police Bureau’s investigative chief, Pol Maj Gen Theeradet Thammasuthee, said that anyone involved in the illegal business of selling the banned devices will face severe legal consequences.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha, has stated that any police officers involved in extortion must face legal consequences.

Concerning the impact on the tourism industry, Prayut stated that any issue involving police extorting money from tourists must be resolved and rogue officers punished.

“If there is clear evidence that they committed offences, they must face both disciplinary and legal consequences. Don’t let this incident tarnish the reputation of the entire police force.

“There are still many good police officers, but we need to get rid of the bad ones,” said the prime minister.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading