Tourist Dies After Falling from Temple Pagoda in Phuket, Thailand

On Friday night, a Russian man died after falling from the top of a pagoda in the Muang district of Phuket province. At around 5.30 p.m., police got a report that a visitor, whose name was not given, ascended to the roof of the pagoda at Wat Chaithararam, also known as Wat Chalong, in tambon Chalong of Phuket.

Police and rescue workers raced to the site to encourage him to climb down because they were afraid he might leap and kill himself. He was still refusing to come down at 7.55 p.m.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew came at the temple, along with local officials, rescue crews, medics, and concerned agencies, and safety cushions were prepared.

After futile conversations, rescue personnel charged towards the tourist approximately 8.27 p.m. The man landed onto the safety cushions during the battle but was injured. He was promptly transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket by medics.

His heart had stopped beating, according to hospital officials, and doctors on duty were attempting to resuscitate him. On Saturday morning, the Bangkok Post announced that the Russian tourist had died.

British Student falls from Balcony in northern Thailand

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old tourist has suffered “life-threatening” injuries after falling over a three-story balcony while travelling in northern Thailand with pals.

Jack Heathcock had only two days left on his “dream summer vacation” when he was critically injured and rushed to hospital, where he underwent “several emergency operations to repair internal damage to his spleen, liver, and kidneys,” according to his sister Chloe Heathcock on a GoFundMe page set up to help him return to the UK.

“The family received a phone call from his friend informing them that Jack had fallen from a third-story balcony,” she explained. It’s unclear what caused him to fall.

“Within 24 hours of receiving the news, our parents, Joy and Ian, flew out to Thailand to be with their son, as I’m sure any parent would.”

According to Chloe, Jack spent a week in ICU at a Chiang Mai hospital before being transferred to a regular ward, but he is still being treated for his injuries. “Doctors have advised that due to the extensive injuries Jack has sustained, he will not be able to travel in the short term, and when he is able to travel, he will require medical repatriation,” she said.

Despite having a travel insurance coverage, Chloe claims the underwriters “have deemed that due to the circumstances of the incident they will not be covering the claim” after an inquiry.

“We intend to appeal this decision, but we are heartbroken that the total costs are expected to exceed £40,000 (A$76,000), which is not an amount that we as a family can afford,” the distraught sister added.

Jack’s family is currently soliciting funds to “help end the nightmare” and transport him home to complete his recovery.

“Any donations received will be used to cover Jack’s medical expenses and get my best friend back where he belongs,” Chloe said.

She updated her brother’s condition on Facebook on Wednesday, including a screenshot of them on FaceTime while Jack sat in his hospital bed.

“Thank you so much again; the funds raised thus far are being transferred to my parents in order to pay for his first surgery, as they have requested first payment.” “We still have a long way to go, but we’ll get there,” she added.