Connect with us

News Southern Thailand

Tourist Dies After Falling from Temple Pagoda in Phuket, Thailand
Advertisement

News Entertainment News Asia

Taylor Swift Tickets for Singapore Sell Out in 8 Hours

News News Asia

Landslide Kills 8 Children Playing Cricket in Pakistan

News News Asia

China Opens Bomb Shelters for People to Escape Heatwave

News Southern Thailand Tourism

Phuket Thailand Aims to Be Safest City in Southeast Asia

News Northern Thailand

Fighting in Myanmar Forces Over 5,000 Refugees into Northern Thailand

Crime News Northern Thailand

Police in Thailand Seize 22 Million Meth Tablets, 620Kg of Crystal Meth

News World News

Netherlands Government Collapses Over Migration Crisis

Health News

FDA Grants Full Approval To Leqembi, The First Alzheimer's Drug Shown To Slow Cognitive Decline

News Business

Twitter Threatens to Sue Meta Over "Copycat" Threads App

News Asia Covid-19 News

China's COVID-19 Fatality Surge: Implications Of Eased Containment Measures And Underlying Health Conditions

News

Walt Nauta Pleads Not Guilty To Charges Of Concealing Classified Documents

News Asia News

10 Men Sentenced To 10-Year Jail Terms For Lynching Muslim Man In India

News

Japan To Begin Release Of Treated Radioactive Water Into Ocean Following UN Approval

News

Police Officer Charged with Drink Driving, Causing 2 Deaths

News Regional News

Gangs of Monkeys Riot Over Ice Pops in Central Thailand

Business News

Thailand's Inflation Surprises With Slowest Growth In 22 Months, Consumer Price Forecasts Revised

News Asia News

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Optimistic About Approval Of IMF Agreement On July 12

News

The Secret Service Investigating Suspected Cocaine Found Inside White House

News

Breaking Boundaries: Planet Shatters Hottest Day In 44-Year Temperature Record

News

Tourist Dies After Falling from Temple Pagoda in Phuket, Thailand

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Tourist Dies After Falling from Temple Pagoda in Phuket, Thailand

On Friday night, a Russian man died after falling from the top of a pagoda in the Muang district of Phuket province. At around 5.30 p.m., police got a report that a visitor, whose name was not given, ascended to the roof of the pagoda at Wat Chaithararam, also known as Wat Chalong, in tambon Chalong of Phuket.

Police and rescue workers raced to the site to encourage him to climb down because they were afraid he might leap and kill himself. He was still refusing to come down at 7.55 p.m.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew came at the temple, along with local officials, rescue crews, medics, and concerned agencies, and safety cushions were prepared.

After futile conversations, rescue personnel charged towards the tourist approximately 8.27 p.m. The man landed onto the safety cushions during the battle but was injured. He was promptly transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket by medics.

His heart had stopped beating, according to hospital officials, and doctors on duty were attempting to resuscitate him. On Saturday morning, the Bangkok Post announced that the Russian tourist had died.

British Student falls from Balcony in northern Thailand

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old tourist has suffered “life-threatening” injuries after falling over a three-story balcony while travelling in northern Thailand with pals.

Jack Heathcock had only two days left on his “dream summer vacation” when he was critically injured and rushed to hospital, where he underwent “several emergency operations to repair internal damage to his spleen, liver, and kidneys,” according to his sister Chloe Heathcock on a GoFundMe page set up to help him return to the UK.

“The family received a phone call from his friend informing them that Jack had fallen from a third-story balcony,” she explained. It’s unclear what caused him to fall.

“Within 24 hours of receiving the news, our parents, Joy and Ian, flew out to Thailand to be with their son, as I’m sure any parent would.”

According to Chloe, Jack spent a week in ICU at a Chiang Mai hospital before being transferred to a regular ward, but he is still being treated for his injuries. “Doctors have advised that due to the extensive injuries Jack has sustained, he will not be able to travel in the short term, and when he is able to travel, he will require medical repatriation,” she said.

According to his sister, the 21-year-old has undergone three emergency operations to treat internal damage to his spleen, liver, and kidneys. GoFundMe is the source.

Despite having a travel insurance coverage, Chloe claims the underwriters “have deemed that due to the circumstances of the incident they will not be covering the claim” after an inquiry.

“We intend to appeal this decision, but we are heartbroken that the total costs are expected to exceed £40,000 (A$76,000), which is not an amount that we as a family can afford,” the distraught sister added.

Jack’s family is currently soliciting funds to “help end the nightmare” and transport him home to complete his recovery.

“Any donations received will be used to cover Jack’s medical expenses and get my best friend back where he belongs,” Chloe said.

She updated her brother’s condition on Facebook on Wednesday, including a screenshot of them on FaceTime while Jack sat in his hospital bed.

“Thank you so much again; the funds raised thus far are being transferred to my parents in order to pay for his first surgery, as they have requested first payment.” “We still have a long way to go, but we’ll get there,” she added.

Phuket Thailand Vies to Be Safest City in Southeast Asia

Phuket Thailand Aims to Be Safest City in Southeast Asia
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs