Connect with us

News

Chiang Mai has Struggled with Dangerous PM2.5 Readings for Five Consecutive Days
Advertisement

News Southern Thailand

Azur Air Boeing 767 Engine Erupts in Flames During Takeoff in Phuket, Thailand

News News Asia

16-Year-Old Girl Killed in Shark Attack in Western Australia

News Learning Legal

Thailand Adopts Digital Nomads Into Its Labour Code

News Regional News

PM2.5 Air Pollution at Toxic Levels in Northern Thailand

News Asia News

Japan's PM Aide Quits Over Remarks About LGBTQ People

News

Bangkok's Toxic Dust Levels Expected To Subside From February 6-11

News Asia News

South Korean Fishing Boat Capsizes, Leaving 9 People Missing

News Asia News

Pakistan's Ex-President Pervez Musharraf's Death Reactions

News

Pakistan's Ex-President, Pervez Musharraf, Dies At The Age Of 79

News

US States Take Control Of The Abortion Debate With Funding Focus

News

Legal Recreational Cannabis is Expected to be Sold in Maryland Starting July 1

News

U.S. Military Shoots Down Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon

News

Police Officers Ordered to Wear Body Cams at Checkpoints

News

As Meteorologists Track The Chinese balloon,

News

East Palestine Authorities Still Haven't Determined What Chemicals Are Burning

News Sports Ukraine War

Russia To Be Excluded From The Paris 2024 Olympics

News

Bangkok Schools Close Due To Worsening Air Pollution

News

Tyre Nichols' Death Led Memphis Police To Fire Another Officer

News

U.S. And South Korea Hold Joint Air Drills Involving Stealth Fighters F-22, F-35

News

Chiang Mai has Struggled with Dangerous PM2.5 Readings for Five Consecutive Days

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Chiang Mai has Struggled with Dangerous PM2.5 Readings for Five Consecutive Days

(CTN News) – The provincial officials said on Sunday that fine dust levels in the northern city of Chiang Mai had exceeded acceptable standards for five days in a row.

Nirat Pongsitthavorn, the governor of Chiang Mai, said that forest fires were mostly to blame for the increase in PM2.5 particulate matter concentration beyond the 50 g/m3 acceptable standard.

On Sunday morning, the Pollution Control Department’s Air4Thai app recorded Sri Phum in Chiang Mai Muang district as having 73 g/m3 of air quality. 90 g/m3 was the air quality reading in the Hang Dong section of the Hot district.

Although the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends 12g/m3 or below, Thailand has established a safe threshold of PM2.5 at 50g/m3. PM2.5, which stands for dust particles with a diameter of 2.5 microns or smaller, may have a serious negative impact on patients with chronic lung illness.

Nirat said the weather satellite monitoring system found multiple forest fires on Saturday in the Doi Inthanon National Park.

He continued by saying that even though the park had been able to put out the fire, smoke buildup had left the air still heavy with fine particles. On Saturday, the fire destroyed the forest’s 17 rai or under 3 hectares.

Four hotspots were found in forest reserves on Sunday morning—three in the Hot district, one in the Chom Thong district, and one in the Om Koi district.

In the North of Thailand, PM2.5 pollution has become a seasonal issue mostly because of forest fires and farmers burning brush.

Related CTN News:

PM25 Air Pollution at Toxic Levels in Northern Thailand

East Palestine Authorities Still Haven’t Determined What Chemicals Are Burning

Russia To Be Excluded From The Paris 2024 Olympics
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins