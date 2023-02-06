Chiang Mai has Struggled with Dangerous PM2.5 Readings for Five Consecutive Days

(CTN News) – The provincial officials said on Sunday that fine dust levels in the northern city of Chiang Mai had exceeded acceptable standards for five days in a row.

Nirat Pongsitthavorn, the governor of Chiang Mai, said that forest fires were mostly to blame for the increase in PM2.5 particulate matter concentration beyond the 50 g/m3 acceptable standard.

On Sunday morning, the Pollution Control Department’s Air4Thai app recorded Sri Phum in Chiang Mai Muang district as having 73 g/m3 of air quality. 90 g/m3 was the air quality reading in the Hang Dong section of the Hot district.

Although the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends 12g/m3 or below, Thailand has established a safe threshold of PM2.5 at 50g/m3. PM2.5, which stands for dust particles with a diameter of 2.5 microns or smaller, may have a serious negative impact on patients with chronic lung illness.

Nirat said the weather satellite monitoring system found multiple forest fires on Saturday in the Doi Inthanon National Park.

He continued by saying that even though the park had been able to put out the fire, smoke buildup had left the air still heavy with fine particles. On Saturday, the fire destroyed the forest’s 17 rai or under 3 hectares.

Four hotspots were found in forest reserves on Sunday morning—three in the Hot district, one in the Chom Thong district, and one in the Om Koi district.

In the North of Thailand, PM2.5 pollution has become a seasonal issue mostly because of forest fires and farmers burning brush.

