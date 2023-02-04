East Palestine Authorities Still Haven’t Determined What Chemicals Are Burning

(CTN News) – It is hoped that East Palestine authorities will be able to get a better understanding of what chemicals are burning in fifty tankers that derailed and caught fire near East Palestine Taggart Street shortly before 9 pm on Thursday night.

An update was provided to the media at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday by East Palestine Mayor Trent Conway, East Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabick, Columbiana County EMA Director Peggy Clark, and the US Department of Environmental Protection Region 5 Coordinator Josh Peters, respectively.

According to Mayor Conway, the authorities cannot force people from their homes even though an evacuation order is mandatory, but they can give them reasonable notice of the order.

In his opinion, those who do not evacuate need to stay in their homes and stay off the roads. This is in order to keep them clear for emergency vehicles to get in and out.

As of Saturday morning, a one-mile evacuation is still in effect for the areas of East Palestine of Market St between Highland Avenue and Jimtown Rd, which are located in the village of East Palestine.

According to Conway, no one has been killed or injured as a result of the incident.

Fire Chief Drabick has stated that they are aware of the fact that some of the chemicals being transported by the Norfolk and Western train from Madison, Illinois to Conway, Pennsylvania are hazardous and should not be transported. It is still unclear what chemicals are burning in the fire, however.

Using drones and other aircraft, Drabick hopes to find out more about which tankers burn after sunrise so that he can make informed decisions. For non-emergency aircraft, there is a no-fly zone within 1 mile of the incident scene.

Some tankers have exploded, and first responders have been evacuated from the area.

To provide information to emergency officials, the fire department has placed unmanned ground monitors.

Added to the mayor’s advice, Drabick said that outsiders should also stay away from the village.

The EMA Director, Peggy Clark, reminded evacuees that shelters are available at East Palestine High School, 320 West Grant Street, as well as the New Waterford Community Center. As of Saturday morning, 43 people had attended school.

At the high school, the Red Cross provides assistance to students.

A family assistance center is under development by EMA in conjunction with Norfolk and Western Railroad, the location of which has not yet been determined.

Josh Peters, EPA coordinator, reports that air and water are being monitored. According to Chief Drabick, air quality remains acceptable.

What county is East Palestine in?

East Palestine is a city of 4,800 people (2020) in Columbiana County, Ohio.

