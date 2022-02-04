Semi Trucks Trailer Breaks Free Kills 3 in Ford Ranger

Three people in a Ford Ranger were killed when a semi truck’s trailer broke free from the cab while negotiating a curve, hurtling over the median and smashing into them.

The deadly accident happened on Highway 2054 in tambon Huai Yang of Khon Sawan, Chaiyaphum, late Thursday night. The silver Ford Ranger carrying three people from Chaiyaphum’s Kaeng Khro district were crushed to death instantly.

The dead were identified as Prasong Nomyaso, 62, Bualong Aksornsuea, 86, and Somkhuan Pada. There were two other passengers in the back of the Ford Ranger that were injured after they were thrown out during the crash.

The two injured passengers that were in the back of the Ford Ranger said they were returning home after fishing.

When police and emergency responders arrived on the scene, they found the trailer overturned on the side of the road near a curve. The semi truck tractor was parked about 500 metres away from the crushed Ford Ranger.

Mr. Thongchai Khiannok, 33 was sitting in the cab of his truck waiting for the police.

Pol Capt Sommat Deemul, from Chong Sam Mor station, said the driver confirmed his semi-truck lost its trailer at the curve which caused the fatal crash with the Ford Ranger.

In other news, police report a locomotive driver and engineer have been killed after their train collided with an 18-wheeler semi truck at a railway crossing in northeastern Thailand on Monday night.

The accident occurred at the crossing when a Nong Khai-Bangkok bound train crashed into the trailer of the 18-wheeler at approximately 7:45 pm, police said.

As a result of the impact, the locomotive was severely damaged. The 18-wheeler truck was not damaged, but the trailer was torn free and tossed into a canal beside the tracks after the train struck it.

The impact threw Mr. Wuthichai Ruang-aram, the locomotive driver, and Jennarong Chuenchoy, the train engineer, out of the train cabin and into the canal.

A total of about 100 passengers occupied the train’s nine carriages. Some passengers sustained minor injuries.

In an interview with the Bangkok Post, the driver, Mr. Surachai Wongsuk, 58, said he was driving from Bung Kan province to Prachin Buri with a load of cassava chips.

The train crashed into the truck’s trailer

Mr. Surachai said he crossed the railway crossing because the safety barrier was not down. He said he was halfway across when he heard a train’s horn. He then felt the huge impact as the train crashed into the trailer, tearing it from the truck’s mounting.

According to Mr. Surachai, if the safety barrier had been down, he would have stopped his 18-wheeler.

Investigators were determining whether a railroad employee was to blame for failing to lower the barrier.

As a result of the collision, train services were disrupted. Several of the train’s sleepers were found to have been broken. Furthermore, bolts that fastened the tracks had been pulled loose as a result.

Later, a crew was called to move the train off the track and to perform repairs. By 1:45 in the morning, all repairs to the train had been completed.

Meanwhile, police reported one person was killed late Monday night when an 18-wheeler trailer truck left the road and crashed into a tree and power pole in Surin, Thailand.

According to police captain Seni Chimngam of Prasart, the front of the cabin of the truck was caved in. Rescuers used hydraulic jacks to force it open and extract the driver and a woman passenger.

