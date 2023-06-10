Connect with us

News

India to Host Miss World 2023: A Spectacular Showcase of Global Beauty and Culture
Advertisement

News Politics World News

Boris Johnson Abruptly Resigns from UK Parliament

News Regional News

Irishman Falls to His Death From 23rd Floor Balcony in Bangkok

News

After Indictment, Trump Expected To Surrender To Miami Authorities

News

Subway Restaurant In Smithfield, RI Is Struck By A Car, Killing 1

News

CNN Chairman Chris Licht Steps Down Amidst Controversy and Ratings Challenges

News

Thailand Celebrates Pride Month with Vibrant Parades and Advocacy

News News Asia

Australia to Ban Swastikas and Nazi Symbols

News Regional News

Double Decker Bus Transporting 15 Tourists Erupts into Flames in Bangkok

News

Thailand Aims to Expand Digital Volunteer Network to 300,000 by 2024

News

Human Rights Campaign Declares National State of Emergency Over Anti-LGBTQ Legislation

News News Asia

Pakistan's Military Arrests and Intimidates Imran Khan Supporters

News

Korean Woman, 23 Kills and Dismembered Her Victim "Out of Curiosity"

Crime News Regional News

Thailand's Serial Killer "Aem Cyanide" to Face 80 More Charges

News News Asia

Thailand Cuts Power to 2 Myanmar Border Towns

News

D-Day Landed 79 Years Ago. We'll Keep Honoring WWII Vets, Say Experts

News News Asia

Vietnam Grants Clemency to 2 Australians Sentence to Death

News News Asia

Science Frees Mother Imprisoned for 20 Years in Australia

Tech Legal News

Law Firm Chastised for Using OpenAI ChatGPT for Legal Research

News News Asia

China's New Defence Minister Warns Over US-China War

News

India to Host Miss World 2023: A Spectacular Showcase of Global Beauty and Culture

Published

15 seconds ago

on

India to Host Miss World 2023 A Spectacular Showcase of Global Beauty and Culture

(CTN News) – India to Host Miss World 2023: A Spectacular Showcase of Global Beauty and Culture

After nearly three decades, India is set to host the highly anticipated international beauty pageant, Miss World, in November this year.

Miss World Organization Excited to Highlight India’s Unique Culture and World-Class Attractions

The 71st edition of Miss World will bring contestants from over 130 countries together for a month-long series of competitions, talent showcases, sports challenges, and charitable initiatives. This grand event aims to highlight the qualities that make these contestants ambassadors of change.

At a press conference held recently, Julia Morley, the chairperson and CEO of the Miss World organization, expressed her delight in announcing India as the new home for the 71st Miss World Final. Morley eagerly looks forward to sharing India’s unique and diverse culture, world-class attractions, and breathtaking locations with the rest of the world.

The event promises to present the most spectacular Miss World final ever, showcasing the achievements of 130 national champions during their journey across “Incredible India.”

The reigning Miss World, Karolina Bielawska of Poland, currently in India promoting the beauty competition, expressed her excitement about passing on her crown in this “beautiful country” that upholds the same values as Miss World. Bielawska praised India for its incredible hospitality, which she experienced during her second visit.

She commended India’s core values of diversity, unity, family, respect, love, and kindness, which she believes should be showcased to the world. She expressed enthusiasm about bringing the whole world to India for a month to witness everything the country offers.

Another participant eagerly anticipating India’s event hosting is Miss India World Sini Shetty, who will represent the country in this high-octane competition.

Shetty expressed her excitement about welcoming her global sisters to India and showing them the true essence of the country—its diversity. She looks forward to this journey and wishes everyone a memorable time in India.

India’s Proud History: Six Miss World Titles and Counting

India has a proud history in the Miss World pageant, with six titleholders to its credit. The winners include Reita Faria (1966), Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra (2000), and Manushi Chillar (2017). These exceptional women have brought fame and honor to India on the global stage.

As the 71st edition of Miss World unfolds in India, the country eagerly awaits the arrival of contestants from around the world. With its rich cultural heritage, warm hospitality, and vibrant diversity, India promises to provide the perfect backdrop for this grand event. The stage is set for a truly spectacular global beauty and culture showcase at Miss World 2023.

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs