Drunk Drivers to Go Directly to Jail During Songkran 2022

Traffic Management During Songkran Festival in Thailand
The Thai Red Cross Society is encouraging the public to donate blood during the Thai New Year holiday when road accidents are expected to spike.
Thailand’s Deadly Roads
The World Health Organization reports that Thailand’s traffic death toll was the highest in Asia and the second-highest in the world.
Drunk driving is one of the leading causes of traffic accidents. Many people do not think that a few alcoholic drinks during happy times with friends can cause an accident. It only takes a small amount of alcohol for the nervous system to be affected.
Upon drinking alcohol, the brain is stimulated by neurotransmitters. As a result, consumers feel energized and happy. In spite of their perception of being able to control themselves and their bodies, their consciousness and decision-making are retarded.
As a result, drunk drivers pose a significantly higher risk of accidents and dangers to others.
Alcohol, especially when consumed in large quantities, depresses the brainstem and robs consumers of their self-control. Doing so reduces the ability to balance, see, make decisions, and control the vehicle. In turn, accidents are more likely to occur.