TSA Shocked To Find Cat Stowed Away In Checked Bag Of Passenger
Published

1 hour ago

on

(CTN News) The Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Among them are eels, human skulls, and cannon barrels found in the luggage of passengers.

An agent at the TSA was caught off guard when a furry, orange, and alive object was spotted. It was discovered during luggage screening at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York last month.

Stowed away in one of the luggage at the airport was a ginger kitten. As soon as the sneaky feline entered the X-ray machine, it was discovered that it had slipped through the mesh. In a statement released by the TSA, Lisa Farbstein said that when the officer discovered it, he was “shocked”.

There is a photograph taken shortly after the incident showing a close-up view of the zipper on the bag with a telltale tuft of orange fur sticking out of it.

It was even possible that the passenger who accidentally brought the cat to the airport did not even own it. The traveler told Farbstein that the cat was owned by someone else in the household, he tweeted. There is some good news, however. The cat has found its way home safely after being taken out of the bag.

On Tuesday, the TSA tweeted a few more views of the incident, describing it as “a hiss-toric find,” showing an X-ray image showing the cat had tucked itself in at the top of a rolling bag. According to my observations, there were several bottles in the bag, as well as what appears to be a wine glass.

It is entertaining to look at the fur shot and the TSA X-ray view, but it might be the low-res screenshot of an agent in a blue shirt and gloves who slowly opens the bag to find the feline curled up inside that is the star of the show. I hope you enjoy the following video:

The answer to the question of how a cat managed to squeeze into a bag unnoticed can be found in a scientific study that sought to answer the question, “Are cats liquid?”. The extra weight of one quiet and crafty cat could easily have been unnoticed if the luggage was packed tightly with bottles as it seemed to be.

The intelligence of orange cats has been questioned in some circles for some time, but there doesn’t seem to be any evidence to back up that stereotype that orange cats are “sweet but dim”.

