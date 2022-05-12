Drug Syndicate Busted in Southern Thailand, 382kg of Crystal Meth Seized

A joint task force of the Royal Thai Police and the Army has netted 382kg of crystal meth and 475,000 Methamphetamine tablets in drug raids in 2 provinces in Southern Thailand.

Seven alleged members of a transnational drug network have been arrested.

Authorities arrested the suspects after learning that Thailand was being used as a transit point for a transnational drug syndicate. The contraband was transported from Thailand’s deep south to Malaysia and then to Australia.

At a press conference to announce the arrests on Wednesday, Lt Gen Kriangsak Srirak, commander of the 4th Army Region, said the gang also sold illegal drugs in Thailand.

The arresting officers seized 474,000-Methamphetamine tablets, 382kg of crystal meth, two pistols with ammunition, four cars, and one motorcycle.

Raids in Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat provinces led to the arrest of six men and one woman, Lt Gen Kriangsak said.

Drug traders in deep south

Mr. Thepsak, or Chai Thamphannara, 35, an alleged major dealer in the South, was the first to be arrested. He was detained at a petrol station in Surat Thani as he delivered 54,000 methamphetamine tablets to a customer.

After his arrest, two more men – Kiarttipong Pan-rin, 32, and Chutiphon Koron, 36 – were found in a petrol station parking lot in Nakhon Si Thammarat. They had 280,000 methamphetamine tablets in their possession.

The same team then detained two more suspects at a hotel in the Tha Sala district of Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pornchai Yod-in, 23, and Ouaychai Wangsawat, 29.

They were found with 140,000 methamphetamine tablets, 2kg of crystal meth, and a 9mm pistol.

Further questioning of the two men led investigators to another drug dealer, Mr. Sorbueree or Yee Tae, 35, and a woman, Ms. Jittrawadee Phetkhong, 36.

The joint task force seized 38 packages containing 380kg of crystal meth from them.

Lt Gen Kriangsak said that the seizure was worth about US$3.2 million but would be worth about US$31 million overseas.

