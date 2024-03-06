Connect with us

Meta Platforms Back Online After Over An Hour Outage

(CTN News) – It has been reported that Meta platforms – Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger – have been restored to their users following a global outage lasting over an hour, a spokesperson for the tech giant said on Tuesday.

In an email to Meta’s official social media handle, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone writes, “Earlier today, there was a technical issue affecting some of our services. The issue has been resolved as quickly as possible for all those affected, and we apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

The graphs provided by Downdetector.com, a real-time website that tracks social media and internet outages around the world, indicate that there was a spike in reports of social site outages around 8:16pm. 

It has been reported by users on Instagram that they have been unable to view the content on the picture-sharing platform due to the error message “Something went wrong” that appears every time they try to access it.

In the meantime, users have found themselves unable to log into their Facebook and Messenger accounts as they have found themselves logged out of those apps. Trying to access Facebook, the user was unable to log in again due to a pop-up saying “an unexpected error occurred” as they were unable to log in again.

In accordance with Downdetector, by eight o’clock in the evening, there had been 353,256 reports of Facebook being inaccessible.

It has also been confirmed by the internet governance and cybersecurity firm, NetBlocks, that social media have been suspended as well.

It has been reported on X, the formerly Twitter platform, that Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and Threads platforms are currently experiencing issues related to login sessions in multiple countries; the outage is not linked to country-level internet disruptions or filters.

Seeing that Twitter was not accessible, netizens flocked to X, formerly Twitter, to see if it was also down. The owner of X, Elon Musk, responded with a post in response to Meta’s outage, which is what many saw as a response.

If you are reading this post, then it is because our servers are working, so that is why you are reading it.

Meta’s spokesperson responded to the outage by saying: “We’re aware that some people are having difficulty accessing our service as a result of the outage.”. Meta is currently working on resolving this issue.

