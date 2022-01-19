‘Hannibal’ actor “Gaspard Ulliel” has died at age 37: His Cause of Death

French actor Gaspard Ulliel died in a ski accident at age 37 following an accident while skiing in Albertville, according to authorities. He starred in Hannibal Rising as a young Hannibal Lecter and in A Very Long Engagement opposite Audrey Tatou. Moreover, Gaspard Ulliel also starred in the upcoming Marvel film Moon Knight, which tells the story of fashion icon Yves Saint Laurent.

Several skiers were injured in the collision, officials said. The injured man died at a hospital in Grenoble. Another skier did not require hospitalization.

At the age of 12, Gaspard Ulliel began acting. He has won two Cesar awards, France’s Oscar. The Most Promising Actor Cesar was given to him in 2005 for his role in A Very Long Engagement. It’s Only The End of the World won him the Best Actor Cesar 12 years later, alongside Marion Cotillard and Lea Seydoux. His modelling career also continued.

A commercial for Chanel directed by Martin Scorsese featured Gaspard Ulliel as a famous French director. The role wasn’t just a fantasy. According to Anthem Magazine, he hopes to be a director one day. Every day I wake up thinking about one day writing and directing my own film. As I work on different sets more and more, I see what it takes to be a director. It’s crazy how much work and confidence is needed. I’m so inspired by what filmmakers do. I hope that someday I’ll find the right subject and the confidence to apply for it. I’m still young.”

The director of Juste La Fin Du Monde praised Gaspard Ulliel for his “attentive eye” and “listening” after learning of the actor’s death. On Instagram, Dolan praised the actor for his “attentive eye” and “listening.”

The French film industry has lost “a huge talent, full of charm and energy,” writes French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Twitter.