Doctor and Daughter Arrested in Japan Over Beheading of Man in Hotel

A doctor and his daughter were detained this week on suspicion of murdering a man whose decapitated body was discovered in a hotel in Hokkaido Japan earlier this month.

The suspects’ residence included a human head, according to The Mainichi Shimbun newspaper, citing investigative sources.

According to The Mainichi Shimbun, Runa Tamura, 29, and her father, Osamu Tamura, 59, were arrested on Monday on suspicion of mutilation, possession, and abandonment of a corpse.

Hiroko, Runa’s 60-year-old mother, was detained on the same allegations on Tuesday.

On July 2, the naked and decapitated body of 62-year-old Hitoshi Ura was discovered in the bathtub of a hotel room in Sapporo’s Susukino entertainment district.

According to The Asahi Shimbun, Runa and Osamu are suspected of decapitating the guy in the hotel. They are also suspected of transporting the victim’s head somewhere.

According to The Asahi Shimbun, who cited investigative sources, the man died from a knife wound and was beheaded after his death. There were no traces of a struggle in the room, and the victim had no defence wounds.

According to Kyodo News in Japan the police are attempting to determine a motivation for the murder as well as the relationship between the father and daughter and Ura. The police have declined to specify whether the suspects have pled guilty to the allegations.

Ura and another person, thought to be Runa, checked into the hotel at 10.50 p.m. on July 1. According to Kyodo News, a person was seen leaving the hotel alone at 2 a.m. on July 2.

According to the report, Osamu works as a psychiatrist at a hospital in Sapporo. He may have dropped off and picked up Runa at the motel. The police do not believe Osamu entered the building.

A hotel worker discovered Ura’s death after checking the room after he did not check out by the afternoon.

The suspected murder occurred in an area known for its “love hotels.”

Six Year Old Boy Beaten to Death in Kobe Japan

On Sunday, the mother and relatives of a six-year-old kid were charged with his murder, according to local media citing investigative sources.

Nao Hosaka was allegedly beaten to death and his body was packed in a suitcase before being discarded in a grassy area near his home. In June, his body was discovered.

Nao’s mother, Saki Hosaka, 34, her brother Daichi, 32, and her twin sisters Tomomi and Asaka, both 30, are among the suspects.

The family of six, which included Nao and his grandma, 57, shared an apartment. The grandma is unnamed.

Saki directed investigators to a grassy area around 800m from the flat before to her arrest. According to The Japan Times, Nao’s body was discovered in the suitcase.

According to the same report, Saki told authorities in Japan that the four siblings moved the body from their home in a suitcase. Security camera video footage showed, four people, thought to be the four suspects, were walking with a bag near the boy’s home at around 5 p.m. on June 19.

The Hyogo prefecture police in Kobe Japan suspect Nao was beaten to death with a metal pipe on June 19.

The Japan Times, reported Nao’s body was covered with bruises, primarily on his back, and investigators believe he was mistreated every day while alive.

In April, the workers at Nao’s nursery school discovered bruises on his shoulders and buttocks. Then in May, an unidentified 20-year-old neighbour witnessed Nao crying on the apartment balcony and pleading for help.

According to The Straits Times, which cited sources close to the probe, the cause of death was most likely severe shock.

Because of the severity of the beating, police are considering further charges, such as abandoning a body and failing to transport Nao to a hospital to have his injuries treated.

According to The Asahi Shimbun, citing sources, the police found that the defendants had either a purpose to kill or a “unintentional intent” to let Nao die, which warrants the allegation of murder. The police confiscated various stick-shaped things from the flat, including a metal pipe.

The four suspects were initially arrested on 22 June on suspicion of assaulting and confining the grandma in their apartment’s closet between March and June.

The grandma was allegedly beaten in the back with a metal pipe, according to authorities. On June 20, she was placed into protective custody after fleeing the flat when no one was home. On July 13, the suspects were arrested again on suspicion of putting Nao’s body in a bag.