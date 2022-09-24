Connect with us

Health

How To Prevent Children's Obesity - This Will Helpful
Advertisement

Health

More Doctors Using PAE to Treat an Enlarged Prostate in 2022

Health

Motor Neuron Disease Trial Shows New Drug Slows Or Reverses

Health

UVA Health Study Aims To Lower Appalachian Smoking And Cancer Rates

Health

U.S. health officials recommend anxiety and depression screenings

Health

US Adults Should Get Routine Anxiety Screenings, According to a Panel

Health

US STD Rates Spiked During the Pandemic. Now They're Going Up.

Health

How To Lose Weight Fast Safely And Naturally

Health

Delta 8 THC Strains for Sleep: How to Choose the Best?

Health

Dengue Fever Vaccine Progresses In Cuba

Health

Researchers Find COVID-19 Damages Placenta Immunity

Health

The Risks Of Asthma In Your Grandkids Go Up If You Smoke Around Them

Health News

Suicides in Thailand Jump to a 17-Year High

Health

Rabid Bat Was Found In Orange County

Health

Cannabis Use During Pregnancy May Increase Mental Health Issues in Children

Health

Women's Health and Cervical Cancer: What Women Need to Know

Health

How to Build an Efficient Resuscitation Team With AED Devices?

Health

Top 3 Reasons for Choosing a Senior Care Facility

Health

Play-Doh Has 6 Benefits

Health

4 Effective Ways to Limit Your Drinking Habits

Health

How To Prevent Children’s Obesity – This Will Helpful

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

8 seconds ago

on

How To Prevent Children's Obesity - This Will Helpful

CTN NEWS  –  Obesity is one of the most rampant health issues that have affected a large proportion of the world’s population. The problem gets even more alarming as it is not restricted to just adults but now children have also fallen prey to it.

Obesity is defined as the condition when there is excessive or abnormal fat accumulation in a person’s body. When the body mass index (BMI) of an individual exceeds 30, he is considered to be obese.

World Obesity Atlas 2022, 27 million children with it.

According to the World Obesity Atlas 2022, there will be more than 27 million children with obesity in 2030 in India.

This includes over 12 million obese children aged between five and nine years and more than 14 million children of 10 to 19 years of age. Obesity is linked to a number of chronic diseases and can pose a major health risk.

It can lead to cardiovascular diseases such as stroke and heart disease and other issues like diabetes.

With it rising rapidly, especially among children, it is important to safeguard the young ones against it through adequate measures. Below are some tips for preventing childhood.

1. Eating Healthy

Many kids these days have a poor diet which consists of sugary drinks, fried items, and other processed foods. Binging on these snacks can have a direct impact on the health of children and cause unhealthy weight gain or obesity. It is important that a child does not eat excessive calories and consumes fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses, and legumes. Avoid eating processed, fatty, canned, and junk food to prevent weight gain.

2. Exercise

Being physically active can be effective in keeping obesity and unhealthy weight gain at bay. Including exercise in the daily routine of children can help them burn excessive calories and strengthen their bones and muscles. Indulging in physical activities such as walking, swimming or cycling also leads to good sleep which in turn helps in preventing obesity in children and adults too.

3. Good sleep schedule

Good sleep is key to a healthy lifestyle. Sleeping well can help prevent a range of health problems like 2 diabetes, obesity, and behavioral issues. When a child is sleep deprived or is not taking enough sleep, he is likely to be at a greater risk of gaining unhealthy weight.

4. Reducing Screen Time

Spending too much time staring at bright mobile screens affects the sleeping habits of children. This, in turn, can lead to issues like weight gain, poor academic performance, and poor mental health. Reducing screen time can also make children spend more time doing family activities and can help tackle the temptation to eat unhealthy food. Cutting down on screen time by switching off devices early also leads to better sleep in children.

What is obesity? – Mia Nacamulli

Related CTN News:

Nutrition and Prenatal Tests Vital for Future Parents in 2022

Thousands of COVID Deaths in Iowa As Many Residents Are Unvaccinated

Testing For Coronavirus (COVID-19): How to Use a COVID-19 Test? You Must Know Everything
Related Topics:
Continue Reading