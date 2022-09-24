How To Prevent Children’s Obesity – This Will Helpful

CTN NEWS – Obesity is one of the most rampant health issues that have affected a large proportion of the world’s population. The problem gets even more alarming as it is not restricted to just adults but now children have also fallen prey to it.

Obesity is defined as the condition when there is excessive or abnormal fat accumulation in a person’s body. When the body mass index (BMI) of an individual exceeds 30, he is considered to be obese.

According to the World Obesity Atlas 2022, there will be more than 27 million children with obesity in 2030 in India.

This includes over 12 million obese children aged between five and nine years and more than 14 million children of 10 to 19 years of age. Obesity is linked to a number of chronic diseases and can pose a major health risk.

It can lead to cardiovascular diseases such as stroke and heart disease and other issues like diabetes.

With it rising rapidly, especially among children, it is important to safeguard the young ones against it through adequate measures. Below are some tips for preventing childhood.