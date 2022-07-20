Thailand to Launch Points System to Curb Dangerous Driving in 2023

In early 2023, Thailand’s Royal Thai Police will launch a traffic points system to improve driving discipline and curb road accidents.

Every driver will be given 12 points starting Jan 9, which will be reduced if they violate traffic rules, according to Highway Police Division chief Pol Maj Gen Ekkarat Limsangkat.

According to him, disruptive driving behaviours, such as speeding, failing to stop at zebra crossings and not fastening a seatbelt, can lead to a one-point deduction.

Two points will be taken away for running red lights or driving in the wrong direction on one-way streets, while three points will be taken away for illegal racing on public streets.

He explained that serious violations such as drunk driving carry a maximum penalty of four points.

A driver who loses all 12 points will have their licence suspended for 90 days, and the deducted points will be restored 12 months after they are removed.

Thailand has the second-highest traffic fatality rate

More details can be found at https://ptm.police.go.th/eTicket or via the government e-wallet application called Pao Tang, Pol Maj Gen Ekkarat said.

Earlier this month, a new regulation resulting in an automatic 90-day suspension of driving licenses took effect before the launch of the new electronic ticketing system.

He said that such suspensions would apply for violations that pose a serious risk of danger to the public. This might be when violators attempt to flee after causing damage to others or public property during a road accident.

Driving without a license could result in a three-month jail term and a fine of 10,000 baht.

He said that the prison term for repeat offenders caught driving under the influence has been increased to two years, with the fine raised from 50,000 baht to 100,000 baht.

According to researchers at the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute who studied road statistics in 193 countries, Thailand has the second-highest traffic fatality rate in the world.

Namibia was the only country with more road deaths than Thailand, with 45 deaths per 100,000.