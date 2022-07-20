12 Tricks to Stop Cravings

Cravings are strong, and you can do little to resist them when they hit. A lot of people struggle to keep up with their weight loss diet as a result of the strong irresistible urge to devour the next available meal.

There are, however, a few tricks that can help you prevent and overcome cravings. Below are some of the most straightforward tips: Source: pexels.com

Mindful eating

Mindful eating is an aspect of broader mindfulness practice. Mindfulness, in general, is the practice of cultivating awareness and being present in the present moment without judgment. This might also be used for eating.

Mindful eating has to do with psychology and there is weight loss app psychology which has tons of resources you can use to help meditate properly.

An Indiana State University researchers investigated the effect of mini-meditations before eating or when the desire to overeat arises—focusing one’s attention on food-related behavior, thoughts, and emotions. The results showed that the meditation group’s hunger decreased in frequency.

An Indiana State University researchers investigated the effect of mini-meditations before eating or when the desire to overeat arises—focusing one’s attention on food-related behavior, thoughts, and emotions. The results showed that the meditation group’s hunger decreased in frequency.

Stop skipping meals

Skipping meals can trigger cravings for food. Always ensure you don’t skip your meals, especially breakfast and dinner. Instead of eating at once, divide your meals at set intervals.

Identify your triggers

Certain situations may trigger cravings. For example, watching someone eat, performing a task, or a particular habit. If you want to stop your cravings, you should identify the root causes first.

Set a time limit on your cravings

Craving for something itself is not bad unless it is done uncontrollably. You must control your cravings by setting a time limit for them.

You can designate time to eat, and you have to wait again once the time passes. This is not easy and requires discipline.

Sip water or green tea

Sometimes being thirsty may be mistaken for hunger. Make sure you take enough water and tea in some instances.

Water is very important for the body’s functioning, and taking enough of it will help reduce cravings.

Curb the craving with exercise

Being idle is one of the chief causes of abnormal cravings; as a starter, ensure you are not idle. Do some physical activities that will take away your attention.

Exercise is very important not only to reduce cravings but also to keep us physically fit.

Get enough Zzz’s

The importance of sleep to the normal functioning of our bodies cannot be overemphasized.

Getting enough sleep will not only reduce cravings but will also renew our physical strength and mood. Instead of rushing to eat when you are craving, go and sleep.

Take a supplement

You can take several supplements to reduce your cravings for sugar and carbs. Some of these supplements include Chromium, Magnesium, and B vitamins. When taken, these vitamins can reduce the blood sugar level and the demand for sugar.

Add more protein to your diet

Several studies prove the usefulness of proteins in reducing cravings and carb intake.

Because proteins digest more slowly when compared to carbs, they tend to keep us for a longer period. It is a good idea to include more proteinous meals into your diet.

Eat a full breakfast every day, but don’t make it too big

Breakfast is the most crucial meal of the day. It sets the foundation for the rest of the day. Eating a well-balanced breakfast can help reduce cravings later in the day.

When you eat a full and balanced breakfast, you will not have issues with other meals of the day.

Avoid alcohol and caffeine

Caffeine inhibits the adenosine receptors in the body. The adenosine receptors are responsible for relaxation and sleepiness.

However, while we may stay awake when these receptors are depressed, a craving for sugar and carb is triggered.

Aside from the demand for more carbs and sugar, caffeine also affects our taste buds by reducing our ability to taste sweet foods. This, in turn, triggers the demand for sugar and other sweet foods.

Therefore, reducing the amount of coffee we take is advisable. 2 to 3 cups per day is enough to keep us alert.

Don’t go shopping hungry

It is a bad idea to visit the supermarket or grocery store when you are hungry, as this may trigger cravings for things you did not negotiate. Before going to the grocery store, make sure you are full.

Conclusion

Hopefully, you now understand more about what’s going on in your brain and body when you’re experiencing a craving.

There’s not much you can do to avoid them completely, but there are a few things that you can do that may counteract the craving or help you deal with it effectively.

What’s more, the next time cravings strike, try some of these techniques out and see how they work for you.

One thing’s for sure: cravings don’t have to control you, and there is no reason to indulge them every time they appear.

Related CTN News:

How to Recover from Edibles

2 Dead As Ghana Confirms Its First Outbreak Of The Deadly Marburg Virus

Demand for Monkeypox Vaccine Exceeds Supply, CDC Says