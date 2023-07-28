Connect with us

Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra to Return Thailand After 15 Years in Exile
(CTN News) – Thailand’s former Prime Minister, Thaksin Shinawatra, has announced his decision to end his 15-year self-imposed exile and return to his home country on August 10.

The announcement comes amid a prolonged political crisis in Thailand following the general election held in May.

Thaksin Shinawatra’s Exile and Political Background:

Thaksin Shinawatra, 74, was twice democratically elected as the Prime Minister of Thailand but was overthrown in a military coup in 2006.

Following his ousting, he fled the country in 2008 to avoid a jail sentence for corruption, which he claimed was politically motivated. Since then, he has been residing in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Daughter’s Announcement of His Return:

On Wednesday, Thaksin’s daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, visited her official Facebook page to share the news of her father’s imminent return. She expressed mixed emotions, including overwhelming joy and worry, while asserting the family’s respect for his decision.

Pheu Thai Party’s Popularity Amid the Political Crisis:

Thaksin Shinawatra remains a central figure in Thai politics, and the Pheu Thai party, backed by his billionaire family, continues to enjoy popularity among Thailand’s working-class and rural masses. In the recent May 14 poll, the party secured the second position.

Pheu Thai is attempting to form a government after the military-dominated Senate prevented election winners Move Forward from appointing a prime minister.

Police’s Response and Legal Implications:

Thaksin Shinawatra’s return is expected to draw attention from the Thai authorities. The deputy national police chief, Surachate Hakparn, has stated that Thaksin will be subject to the judicial process upon his arrival.

Several cases have been brought against him, and he faces the possibility of up to 10 years in jail for convictions by the country’s supreme court. Thaksin maintains that these charges are politically motivated.

Conclusion:

Thaksin Shinawatra’s decision to return to Thailand after 15 years in exile marks a significant development in the country’s ongoing political turmoil. As he prepares to step back onto Thai soil, his homecoming will likely be met with mixed reactions from various sections of the population.

The situation also presents legal challenges for Thaksin, as he will have to confront the judicial process regarding the charges against him. The coming days are crucial as Thailand braces itself for the return of its former prime minister.
