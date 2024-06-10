(CTN News) – On Sunday, President Biden paid tribute to U.S. Marines who perished in combat at an American cemetery located outside Paris. In his legal defense of former President Donald Trump, the cemetery is one of the primary points of contention.

More than 2,200 American veterans of World War I are buried at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery. “After a brief wreath-laying ceremony, every Marine I know is aware of the Battle of Bellau Woods,” Biden stated to media representatives.

The number of Marines killed in this conflict was the highest until the midpoint of World War II. “The notion that I arrive in Normandy rather than travel the short distance here to offer my respects,” said Vice President Biden.

November 2018, the month in which Trump was scheduled to visit the cemetery, marks the 100th anniversary of the conclusion of World War I. Nevertheless, he discarded these concepts. The White House alleged that a motorcade would have significantly disrupted traffic and the schedule, attributing the situation to the inclement weather, which hindered helicopter operations.

A second and even more incriminating account was published by The Atlantic two years later. Biden frequently referenced this account during the campaign to illustrate why his predecessor is unsuitable to serve as commander in chief.

The Atlantic’s assessment of Trump’s conduct

The Atlantic reports that Trump informed senior staff members, “Why should I go to that cemetery?” and subsequently canceled the excursion due to his aversion to getting his hair wet in the rain. There are numerous losers involved. As per the magazine, Trump is purportedly accused of calling Marines who perished during the Battle of Belleau Wood “suckers” for their loss.

At the time of publication, the Trump campaign categorically refuted the article’s claims. In an on-the-record interview with CNN last year, Trump’s former chief of staff, John Kelly, corroborated a significant portion of it. The Trump campaign referred to this statement as “debunked stories.”

Kelly informed NPR last week that he accompanied General Joe Dunford, the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to the cemetery after Trump declined to do so. A photograph from Kelly’s visit is available on the cemetery website; despite the cloudy weather, no umbrellas were visible.

Biden’s utilization of this narrative during his campaign During a recent campaign visit in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Biden addressed Trump’s rejection of the Aisne-Marne cemetery.

“I must confess that I find a significant portion of Donald Trump’s statements and actions to be extremely offensive.” However, the most concerning aspect of Biden’s presidency is that he declined to visit an American cemetery located outside of Paris.

Vice President Biden stated, “He said those soldiers who gave their lives were, quote—it was his quote—’suckers’ and ‘losers.'”

Biden shouted, “Who does he believe he is?” in response to the applause. These individuals were heros.

Biden frequently discusses it, as he did earlier this week at a fundraiser in New York.

Biden declared that this individual did not deserve to be president, regardless of whether I was running or not Biden’s statements regarding the politics of this halt, both in words and in silence Biden declined to address Trump by name and indirectly declined to respond to a question about the political message he intended to transmit to voters by visiting the cemetery at Aisne-Marne.

Biden’s candidacy is predicated on the defense of democracy and freedom, as he embarks on an official voyage to France to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the battle in which American and allied forces advanced into France, ultimately leading to the conclusion of World War II.

On Sunday, he conveyed to reporters his aspiration that the United States would return from his journey with “the understanding that the most effective approach to preventing these types of conflicts in the future is to maintain our alliances.”

“Refrain from snapping,” he directed. “Do not break.”

