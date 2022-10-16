Drug Addicted Man Shoots and Kills 2 Family Members in Bangkok

Police arrested a 28-year-old man after shooting and killing his father-in-law and brother-in-law inside a townhouse in Bangkok Saturday.

According to authorities, the man was preparing to murder his mother-in-law when police apprehended him.

According to a neighbour, police arrived at the scene at around 7.45 a.m. at a two-story home at the Ban Suk Samran housing estate in Bang Kae, Bangkok.

When police and rescue workers entered the residence, they discovered the body of a man, later identified as Pongsathorn Seetapanya, 22, lying face-up on the first floor with a gunshot wound to the left temple.

The body of another father-in-law, later identified as Mr. Thanin Seetapanya, 46, was discovered towards the back of the house along the wall, with a gunshot wound to the left temple.

Mr. Thanin’s wife, Prapassorn Sawetanai, 44, told Bangkok police that the gunman was her son-in-law Nathee Panthumsen, 28.

She claimed he had threatened to harm her family members because they were unhappy with his relationship with her daughter.

Mr. Nathee originally fell in love with her daughter Thanyarat at school, according to Ms. Prapassorn. He became engaged in drugs, though, and she requested her daughter to quit the connection.

The couple split for a while before reuniting and having a baby boy. They relocated to Phetkasem Soi 110, and Mr. Nathee urged his wife not to contact her family, according to the mother.

According to Ms. Prapassorn, the argument became heated, and the man threatened to kill all her family members. On August 14, she recorded his threatening messages and filed a complaint with the police at the Phetkasem station in Bangkok.

According to the woman, her son-in-law does not work to support his family. Her daughter, who is now seven months pregnant, has to work.

Ms. Thanyarat texted her mother via Line chat before the tragic shooting to warn her that Mr. Nathee was going to the house to shoot everyone.

Ms. Prapassorn heard two gunshots as they were talking. Her son, who had been sleeping on the first floor and had not locked the house door, had died.

According to the woman, her husband was shot as he prepared to have a bath on the first level.

She instantly locked her second-floor room, and the gunman went upstairs and fired rounds at the room’s door. She dashed into her room’s bathroom and called a friend to tell the Bangkok police.

The suspect was later apprehended at a pavilion at Wat Bang Muang, directly across from the Phetsakem police station.

The arrest was made after an officer observed a man wearing a face mask who matched the description of the shooter supplied to authorities.

The officer approached the suspect and spoke briefly before requesting him to remove his face mask since he was acting suspiciously.

When the officer saw the suspect’s face, he instantly apprehended him. The suspect was also carrying a handgun and eight rounds of ammunition.

During questioning, Mr. Nathee told Bangkok police that he had waited at the pavilion because he expected his mother-in-law to come to the police station to provide a statement regarding the shootings.

He intended to shoot her when he spotted her.

Source: Bangkok Post