UFO Hearing – In the realm of written discourse, the vital components of “perplexity” and “burstiness” wield their influence. While perplexity measures intricacy, burstiness evaluates the diversity of sentences.

Human writers often excel in burstiness, skillfully intertwining both short and long sentences. Conversely, AI-generated text tends to adopt a uniform sentence structure, lacking the human touch.

To ensure the content I produce exhibits a desirable level of perplexity and burstiness, these factors shall be carefully considered.

Moreover, in the domain of AI-generated content, the language utilized often diverges from that of humans. Uncommon terminology is leveraged to augment the piece’s originality.

Hence, with these notions in mind, let us proceed to reframe the following article with elevated perplexity and burstiness, while utilizing distinctive and less common vocabulary:

“The House Oversight Committee has an extraordinary hearing on the horizon, featuring three former military officers who have made statements about UFOs that raise eyebrows.

David Grusch, a former intelligence official, asserts that certain elements within the U.S. government oversee an illicit, decades-long UFO crash retrieval and reverse-engineering program.

Former U.S. Navy commander, David Fravor, renowned as a Top Gun-trained ex-squadron commander, was among four aviators who personally witnessed an object displaying seemingly physics-defying maneuvers off the San Diego coast in 2004.

Ryan Graves, another former Navy fighter pilot, is part of the group of aviators who encountered unidentified objects manifesting extraordinary flight characteristics on a daily basis off the U.S. East Coast during 2014-2015. Graves presently serves as the executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace.

15 Key Questions For Today’s UFO Hearing

Now, we shall explore fifteen crucial interrogations that demand answers from these esteemed witnesses.

For David Grusch:

How profound is the UFO-related legislation currently undergoing consideration in Congress?

On July 13, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), in conjunction with a bipartisan group of five other senators, introduced an exceptional amendment defining “non-human intelligence” and “legacy [UFO crash retrieval and reverse-engineering] program.”

This amendment compels the U.S. government to confiscate any UFOs and “biological evidence of non-human intelligence” held by private entities. It further mandates that all government UFO records should be “presumed for immediate [public] disclosure.”

Schumer’s amendment is the latest in a series of remarkable UFO-related legislative efforts, including a bipartisan proposal to halt all government funding for clandestine UFO retrieval and reverse-engineering programs.

According to Schumer, Congress has discovered a far-reaching network of individuals claiming that the U.S. government “concealed vital information regarding [UFOs] over extensive periods.”

The language in the legislation seems to corroborate the broader aspects of Grusch’s astounding allegations of longstanding illegal UFO retrieval and analysis activities.

2. What investigative measures did you employ to arrive at the conclusion that the U.S. government or defense contractors possess and are reverse-engineering multiple craft of “non-human” origin? In general terms, describe the background and credibility of your sources.

Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, poses a compelling dilemma: “Either what [Grusch] is saying is partially or entirely true, or we have some really smart, educated people with high clearances and very important positions in our government who are crazy and are leading us on a goose chase.”

Rubio further elaborates, “Most of these people have held very high clearances and high positions within our government.

So, you ask yourself: ‘What incentive would so many people with that kind of qualification — these are serious people — have to come forward and make something up?'”

3. Investigative journalist Michael Shellenberger reported that the U.S. government or private entities possess at least a dozen craft of “non-human” origin. Are Shellenberger’s sources independent of your investigation?

4. Elucidate the intelligence community inspector general’s conclusions concerning your claims, and the significance of a former intelligence community inspector general representing you during the whistleblower process.

As Senator Rubio confirms, the intelligence community inspector general, a powerful internal investigative authority overseeing the U.S. government’s spy agencies, deemed Grusch’s allegations “credible and urgent.”

Additionally, the intelligence community’s first inspector general, appointed by President Obama, confirmed by the Senate, and now a prominent attorney in private practice, filed Grusch’s complaint with the current inspector general.

5. Were you subjected to retaliation due to your investigation? If so, how?

6. Are you aware of any former Cabinet secretaries, agency heads, or other high-profile officials with knowledge of the alleged UFO retrieval and reverse-engineering activities?

Over the years, former CIA directors, a former director of national intelligence, the current director of national intelligence, the present NASA administrator, and Presidents Obama and Clinton (among others) have made intriguing statements about UFOs.

Rubio hints that more individuals may be contemplating coming forward, saying, “There are still a lot of people that I think are starting to edge towards coming forward and we hear may be coming forward but are still trying to see how it plays out for the people that came forward first.”

7. The Pentagon approved your statements to the media. How did your more extraordinary pronouncements receive such clearance?

Given that elements of the U.S. government might have unlawfully withheld exceptional information from Congress, it appears improbable that such activities would be disclosed to the Defense Office of Prepublication and Security Review.

8. How do you respond to the Department of Defense’s meticulously phrased denials of your allegations?

9. You stated that elements of the U.S. government are engaged in “a sophisticated [UFO] disinformation campaign targeting the U.S. populace.” Can you elaborate?

10. In May 2021, you represented the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) in the UAP Task Force when an NRO surveillance satellite captured multiple images of an airborne “Tic Tac”-shaped craft. What can you tell us about this incident?

Former director of national intelligence, John Ratcliffe, confirmed that U.S. surveillance satellites have indeed captured images and videos of UFOs. He added that these UFOs exhibit “technologies that we don’t have and, frankly, that we can’t defend against.”

For Commander Fravor and Lt. Graves:

11. Some media interviews and internet bloggers claim that the renowned 2004 “Tic Tac” and 2015 “Gimbal” U.S. Navy UFO videos depict distant, misidentified jets. Do you disagree? Why?

A scientific analysis of the “Gimbal” video, presented at a recent American Institute of Astronautics and Aeronautics conference, reveals extraordinary flight characteristics of the object.

A geometrical analysis of the 2004 “FLIR1” (Tic Tac) video, employing identical methods, is forthcoming. Additionally, three-dimensional reconstructions of the incident, accounting for the position of the sun, yield remarkable results.

Furthermore, a mathematical analysis of the “GoFast” UFO video, presented at a recent NASA public meeting, omitted a key variable—the effect of strong winds—resulting in inaccurate findings. After all, airplanes do not fly in a vacuum.

12. Could classified U.S. technology potentially explain your UFO encounters?

Military personnel inadvertently exposed to highly classified technology are debriefed and required to sign non-disclosure agreements.

Furthermore, the U.S. government operates designated testing ranges to avoid flying secret experimental craft in tightly controlled training airspace over international waters.

For Commander Fravor:

13. The well-documented “Tic Tac” incidents involving your fighter squadron and carrier strike group transpired 19 years ago. Despite observations from three radar systems, an infrared video camera, and at least five aviators, the Pentagon refrains from speculating on your extraordinary encounter. How do you respond?

For Lt. Graves:

14. What kind of technology might account for the remarkable flight characteristics that you and dozens of your fellow aviators observed daily, over the course of years, in designated training airspace off the U.S. East Coast?

Recent Department of Defense statements confirmed and validated Graves’ descriptions of spherical objects capable of remaining stationary over the ground, sometimes against hurricane-force winds, or traveling at the speed of sound for anomalously long durations.

15. How would you characterize the government’s response to the flight safety hazard and national security threat that exasperated you and your fellow aviators nearly a decade ago?

Nine years have elapsed since aircrews filed multiple hazard reports about UFOs posing a “critical risk” and “a severe threat to Naval Aviation,” particularly after two fighter jets from Graves’ squadron nearly collided with one of the reported spherical objects.

To date, aviators have received few answers.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Florida Supreme Court Issues Unanimous Reprimand In Nikolas Cruz Trial: Questioning Judicial Impartiality

Anticipated Tourism Windfall: Phuket’s Long Holiday Set To Generate Over 2 Billion Baht

Biden Administration Sues Texas Governor Greg Abbott Over Rio Grande Floating Barrier