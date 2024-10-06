Flooding Worsens in Chiang Mai Boats Mobilized to Evacuate Stranded People

In northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai province the flood situation has escalated, as water levels continue to rise and extend over a broader region. Numerous communities and commercial districts have been inundated by water, leading to considerable hardship for residents.

The region is experiencing its second round of flooding in just one week, with impacts that appear to be as severe as those from the initial event. In a striking development, the bustling streets of the city’s renowned Night Bazaar, home to a multitude of shops and prominent hotels, have been inundated, with water levels rising to between 50 and 70 centimeters.

Local businesses found themselves unprepared as they faced an unexpected surge in water levels. Numerous shop owners have voiced their apprehensions regarding the potential harm to their merchandise due to the rising water levels, coupled with the uncertainty surrounding the possibility of the flood intensifying.

In the aftermath of the recent flooding, the Ping River has recorded a peak level of 4.81 meters. This measurement, while slightly lower than the previous flood event, has still resulted in significant inundation affecting numerous communities within a one-kilometer radius, including a local golf course.

All 13 buildings designated for police housing were inundated, with water levels exceeding one meter. Since Friday morning, residents have been steadily evacuating as a result of the disruption of water and electricity services. Authorities have deployed boats to rescue those who are stranded.

In a decisive move, Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has mobilized military personnel to aid in the flood relief operations in the northern region. Officials have been directed to closely monitor the situation, implement high-pressure water pumps, and move vehicles to secure locations.

In response to the increasing floodwater, officials have initiated the evacuation of tourists to safer locations. Despite the circumstances, numerous hotels continue to operate, providing care and accommodation for the visitors who have chosen to remain.

Chiang Mai International Airport remains operational, but passengers are urged to allow for an extra two to three hours of travel time to account for possible delays, according to a statement on Facebook.

