China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang Replaced by Predecessor Wang Yi

(CTN News) According to state media reports, China’s foreign minister, Qin Gang, has been unexpectedly removed from his post. He has been replaced by his predecessor, Wang Yi, as reported by Xinhua news agency during a session convened by China’s top legislature.

The announcement has raised questions due to the lack of an official reason for Qin’s removal and the decision being made at an unusual time for such appointments.

Qin Gang, who became foreign minister in December, had his last public appearance on June 25 when he met with counterparts from Russia, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka.

Afterward, he disappeared from state media, canceling scheduled talks with European Union officials and missing high-level meetings with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and US climate envoy John Kerry.

The absence was later attributed to “health reasons” when he couldn’t attend an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Jakarta.

Examining Qin Gang’s Impact on China’s ‘Wolf Warrior’ Diplomacy Approach”

The removal of the 57-year-old diplomat from his prominent position has sparked speculation that he may have fallen out of favor with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leadership.

Despite his reputation as a close confidant of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his previous positions in the government, his sudden removal without explanation has raised eyebrows.

Known for his fluent English and as a defender of China’s geopolitical stance, Qin was a prominent figure in Washington, representing China’s interests and engaging in media appearances.

However, he also garnered attention for his caustic responses to journalists during his time as the spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry. In recent years, he embodied China’s assertive “wolf warrior” diplomacy approach.

The unexplained disappearance of high-profile figures in China has occurred before, adding to the mystery surrounding Qin Gang’s sudden removal.

For now, the exact reasons behind his departure remain unknown, leaving many to wonder about the implications for China’s foreign policy direction under the leadership of Wang Yi.