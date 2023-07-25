WhatsApp Is Rolling Out Channels To Your Country?

(CTN News) – Having launched “channels” in Singapore and Colombia, WhatsApp is now preparing to roll out its latest features to other countries for its iOS, Android, and desktop applications.

WhatsApp has announced that channels are now available in a number of countries via its official Twitter account.

In addition to Egypt, Chile, Malaysia, Morocco, Ukraine, Kenya, and Peru, users will now be able to access this feature.

The WhatsApp application must be updated in order for this feature to be enabled for your account.

According to WABefaInfo, if you are located in any of these countries and wish to verify whether this feature is enabled on your WhatsApp account, you should simply update the WhatsApp application and open it.

As you may have noticed, the “Updates” tab indicates that you can finally start using channels right away!

This feature is available on WhatsApp for iOS, Android, and desktop clients.”

Is there anything I can do to help my country?

Some people may wonder when Channels will be available in their country if they reside somewhere other than the places listed above.

Currently, there is no indication of when more countries will be able to access the channels.

Because WhatsApp is gradually rolling out the channels to additional countries every month, it may soon be available in your country as well.

Do you have no idea what Channels are?

It is a separate feature from regular chats as it allows users to follow their preferred channels, which was announced earlier this year.

As a Channel administrator, you can share content with your followers, such as text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls, in the format of text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls.

As a feature of this app, users can share all kinds of updates – from their hobbies to sports teams to the latest news from local authorities.

It is also important to note that WhatsApp keeps the phone numbers and profile photos of the admins hidden from followers to ensure their privacy.

So, just like that, the admins will not be able to see the phone numbers of followers and who they choose to follow on Channels, making it a private tool for broadcasting information via Channels.

In their opinion, channel updates shouldn’t have to be around forever, according to Whatsapp. As a result, WhatsApp plans to store channel history for a period of up to 30 days on their servers, and they also plan to develop new tools to make updates disappear even faster from mobile devices, according to a WhatsApp watcher.

Furthermore, administrators will have the option to block screenshots, and forwards from their Channels, as well as to make their Channels discoverable or to keep them hidden.

It is true that these Channels are not end-to-end encrypted by default, but there is a possibility that non-profits or health institutions may introduce end-to-end encrypted Channels in the future for a limited audience.

SEE ALSO:

Microsoft Sharepoint Outage Due To Wrong TLS Certificate