7 Killed in Vehicle Crashes in Southern Thailand

Police in Southern Thailand have reported that seven people were killed in three separate road accidents over the weekend.

Police in southern Thailand’s Nakhon Si Thammarat province report, that five people were killed and another seriously injured after a pickup truck crashed into a tree on a highway median.

The pickup, which had six people on board, was traveling from Nakhon Si Thammarat town to Tambon Chalong in the Sichon district. It veered off the road to hit a kilometer marking post before striking a tree in the highway median.

The injured passenger was rushed to Tha Sala Hospital in Nakhon Si Thammarat

It was not immediately known who was driving the vehicle. All six were relatives who lived in house No 35/2 in Moo 2 village, Tambon Chalong in the Sichon district.

Police investigations were underway to determine the cause of the accident, although the driver was initially thought to have fallen asleep behind the wheel.

A 16-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Southern Thailand

On Saturday morning, a 16-year-old girl was killed and her brother, 19, injured when their car was struck by a train at an unmanned railway crossing in Chumphon provincial, southern Thailand.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a badly damaged Honda CR-V near the railway tracks. Two people were injured and rushed to a hospital but the 16-year-old girl was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Thai media identified the deceased victim as Piyamat Nilsuk, 16, and the injured driver as her older brother Payungsak Nilsuk, 19.

According to a preliminary police investigation, a local train on the Chumphon-Hat Yai route had left the Lang Suan railway station a few minutes before the crash occurred.

The conductor said the car approached the crossing, and he sounded the train’s horn and tried to apply the brakes but was unable to stop in time.

After the crash, the car overturned several times before landing on its side. No damage was done to the train, so it continued its journey.

Police said the railway crossing had no barriers, but there was a crossing signpost.

According to the family, Mr. Payungsak was reportedly giving his sister a driving lesson at the time of the accident.

Woman killed after pickup plunges into pond in southern Thailand

A 50-year-old woman was killed when her pickup truck plunged into a pond at the site of an old mine in Phuket after slipping on a slippery road.

A team of police officers and divers from the Kusoltham Phuket Foundation went to the scene and found the pickup had veered off a bend into a pond below. The pickup was completely submerged in the water.

A woman was found trapped inside the vehicle by the divers. She was reported dead by divers.

It took a crane two hours to lift the vehicle from the water. Hydraulic jacks were used to force open the right front door so the rescuers could bring the woman’s body out.

The woman has been identified as Chanpen Sombat, 50. An autopsy has been scheduled at Vachira Phuket Hospital in southern Thailand.

During the police investigation, the police found that the woman had been returning home from Phuket airport to Patong beach in heavy rain when her pickup truck ran off the road at an intersection and plunged into an old mine pond opposite GMS Duty-Free on Phra Phuket Kaew.