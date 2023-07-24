Connect with us

News

China to Reinstates 15-Day Visa-Free Entry for Singapore and Brunei Citizens
Advertisement

News

Unauthorized Pork Sausages from China Seized in Thailand Airport

News

Bird Flu Outbreak: Millions of Wild Birds Dead Globally, 200,000 Deaths in Peru

News News Asia

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen Declares Victory in Sham Election

News Regional News

Protests in Thailand Angry at Appointed Senators Denying Peoples Choice for Prime Minister

News

Greece's Capital Faces Hottest July in 50 Years with Temperatures Exceeding 40°C (104°F)"

News

G20 Energy Ministers' Meeting In India Fails To Agree On Fossil Fuel Phase-Down Roadmap

News Southern Thailand

Rohingya Children Aged 9 to 12 Flee Immigration Holding Center in Thailand

News Entertainment News Asia

British Pop Band The 1975 Kicked Out of Malaysia Over Same Sex Kiss

News Politics

Pheu Thai's Srettha Thavisin Poised to Be Thailand's Next Prime Minister

News Regional News

Police Arrest 4 Outlaws Motorcycle Club Members in Connection to Germans Murder

News

Phuket Police Seize 737 Meth Pills and 37kg of Crystal Meth in Major Drug Bust

News

New York Couple to Plead Guilty in $4.5 Billion Bitcoin Laundering Case

News

Biden's Groundbreaking Decision: Adm. Lisa Franchetti Nominated To Lead The Navy And Joint Chiefs Of Staff

Business News

Thailand Dominates The Southeast Asian (SEA) BEV Market As BEV Sales Soar

News

Thousands of Muslims Express Outrage Over Quran Desecration in Sweden

News

Bangkok has Announced Plans to Implement AI Technology to Manage Traffic Flow

News

Thailand's Enhanced Cannabis Regulation: Safeguarding Children from Drug Abuse Harm

News Southern Thailand

Couple Killed, 5 Injured in Collision in Southern Thailand

Politics News

Biden's Ambitious Re-election Campaign: A $2 Billion Strategy In Collaboration With The DNC

News

China to Reinstates 15-Day Visa-Free Entry for Singapore and Brunei Citizens

Published

7 seconds ago

on

China to Reinstates 15-Day Visa-Free Entry for Singapore and Brunei Citizens

(CTN News) – China has decided to reinstate its 15-day visa-free entry for citizens of Singapore and Brunei starting from July 26. This decision comes after a three-year suspension of visas due to China’s strict travel restrictions under its zero-Covid policy, which ended in December of the previous year.

According to the Chinese embassy in Singapore, Singaporean citizens can enter China without a visa for up to 15 days if their purpose of visit falls under categories such as business, tourism, family visits, and transit. Visas previously issued to Singaporean citizens will remain valid, and pending visa requests will be processed accordingly.

Hassle-Free Travel: China Lifts Visa Suspension for Singapore and Brunei Visitors

Singapore and China have longstanding strong economic ties, and their leaders have been engaged in bilateral meetings. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in March, and Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong met Chinese Premier Li Qiang during his visit to Beijing in May.

The resumption of the visa-free entry policy is seen as a positive move that will facilitate smoother people and business flows between the two countries, fostering deeper bilateral cooperation. Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its enthusiasm for the decision in a Facebook post.

The news has been exciting among Singaporean citizens, like 54-year-old Wang Guoliang, whose family and relatives reside in China. The reinstatement of visa-free entry will make travel more convenient for them.

For travelers from other countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Maldives, and Fiji, visa exemptions for visits to China are already in place if the stay is less than 30 days. However, those visiting China for longer periods or specific purposes like work, study, or migration must apply for visas.

Regarding the impact on airlines, the announcement did not significantly affect airline stocks. Singapore Airlines shares rose by 0.4% at the beginning of the trading session, while Cathay Pacific saw a slight decline of 0.35%.

In conclusion, the reinstatement of the 15-day visa-free entry for citizens of Singapore and Brunei by China is expected to enhance travel and business interactions between the countries, fostering deeper cooperation and exchanges.

Related CTN News:

Franchise Owners Expanding Thailand’s US$11.6 Billion Food and Beverage Market

Thailand’s Government Savings Bank Adopts ESG Scoring for Lending

Thai Protesters Rally in Support of Pita after PM bid blocked
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs