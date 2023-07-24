China to Reinstates 15-Day Visa-Free Entry for Singapore and Brunei Citizens

(CTN News) – China has decided to reinstate its 15-day visa-free entry for citizens of Singapore and Brunei starting from July 26. This decision comes after a three-year suspension of visas due to China’s strict travel restrictions under its zero-Covid policy, which ended in December of the previous year.

According to the Chinese embassy in Singapore, Singaporean citizens can enter China without a visa for up to 15 days if their purpose of visit falls under categories such as business, tourism, family visits, and transit. Visas previously issued to Singaporean citizens will remain valid, and pending visa requests will be processed accordingly.

Hassle-Free Travel: China Lifts Visa Suspension for Singapore and Brunei Visitors

Singapore and China have longstanding strong economic ties, and their leaders have been engaged in bilateral meetings. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in March, and Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong met Chinese Premier Li Qiang during his visit to Beijing in May.

The resumption of the visa-free entry policy is seen as a positive move that will facilitate smoother people and business flows between the two countries, fostering deeper bilateral cooperation. Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its enthusiasm for the decision in a Facebook post.

The news has been exciting among Singaporean citizens, like 54-year-old Wang Guoliang, whose family and relatives reside in China. The reinstatement of visa-free entry will make travel more convenient for them.

For travelers from other countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Maldives, and Fiji, visa exemptions for visits to China are already in place if the stay is less than 30 days. However, those visiting China for longer periods or specific purposes like work, study, or migration must apply for visas.

Regarding the impact on airlines, the announcement did not significantly affect airline stocks. Singapore Airlines shares rose by 0.4% at the beginning of the trading session, while Cathay Pacific saw a slight decline of 0.35%.

In conclusion, the reinstatement of the 15-day visa-free entry for citizens of Singapore and Brunei by China is expected to enhance travel and business interactions between the countries, fostering deeper cooperation and exchanges.

Related CTN News:

Franchise Owners Expanding Thailand’s US$11.6 Billion Food and Beverage Market

Thailand’s Government Savings Bank Adopts ESG Scoring for Lending