Chiang Rai Police Clampdown on Burning to Prevent PM2.5 Pollution

Police in Chiang Rai have intensified efforts to address the growing issue of PM2.5 pollution by clamping down on outdoor burning. Authorities are strictly enforcing regulations to curb activities that contribute to fine particulate matter in the air.

In Mae Chan District, officers recently apprehended two men for violating the burning ban during the PM2.5 pollution control period. Both individuals claimed they were unaware of the restrictions.

On January 29, 2025, Mae Chan police arrested 65-year-old Mr Udon from the San Sai Subdistrict and 63-year-old Mr Wichai from the Pa Teng Subdistrict. They were charged with illegal burning under measures designed to tackle PM2.5 dust pollution.

The first arrest occurred at 1:00 p.m. when traffic police from Mae Chan Police Station carried out routine patrols in San Sai Subdistrict Municipality. Officers noticed someone burning leaves along the roadside. They extinguished the fire and detained the individual, later identified as Mr Udon, who was taken to Mae Chan Police Station for further proceedings.

Later that day, around 3:00 p.m., officers from the Crime Suppression Division, led by Pol. Lt. Col. Nitikan Kaewrakamuk and Pol. Lt. Somsak Sai Mo patrolled the Mae Chan-Mae Ai public road near Village 8 in the Pa Teng Subdistrict.

They discovered a section of dry grass had been burned and found Mr Wichai at the scene. Upon questioning, he admitted to being responsible for the fire. Officers filed charges against him and brought him to the station for further action, including the payment of fines in accordance with the 2022 Wills Act.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Manop Senakul, Commander of Chiang Rai Provincial Police, has instructed provincial stations to rigorously monitor and prevent outdoor burning in their areas to help combat the PM2.5 pollution crisis.

Chiang Rai’s Annual PM2.5 Pollution Problem

Every year, Chiang Rai struggles with severe PM2.5 pollution, particularly during the dry season between February and April. The problem stems largely from agricultural burning, where farmers clear land by setting fire to crop leftovers.

Combined with vehicle emissions and dust, this practice creates a thick haze that blankets the region. The air quality often hits hazardous levels, making it difficult for locals and tourists to breathe safely.

Schools sometimes close, and people are urged to wear masks indoors. Long-term health issues, like respiratory problems and heart disease, are concerns for those exposed to pollution year after year. Unfortunately, the problem isn’t just local—smoke from agricultural fires in neighbouring countries often drifts into northern Thailand, worsening the situation.

While there have been efforts to curb burning, enforcement has been inconsistent, and alternative solutions are costly or unavailable for many farmers. The haze affects health and harms tourism, a key part of Chiang Rai’s economy, as visitors avoid the area during this time. The region needs coordinated action to reduce burning and promote cleaner, more sustainable practices.

