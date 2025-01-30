Chiangrai United Advances to the Chang FA Cup After Defeating Lamphun Warriors 2-0

Chiangrai United secured a strong 2-0 win over Lamphun Warriors at home, earning their spot in the last 16 of the Chang FA Cup. Their confident performance on both ends of the field kept Lamphun from gaining ground.

A solid defence and well-executed plays made the difference, showing why Chiangrai United remains a tough opponent in the competition. Fans were treated to a sharp, focused display, leaving no doubt about their deserved victory.

The match began with a notable moment in the 15th minute when the home team, Singha Chiang Rai, created the first real opportunity. A well-placed cross found Carlos Ivri in the penalty area, but his header hit the crossbar and bounced out, denying them an early lead.

Following this, the pace of play slowed significantly. Both teams managed to take turns holding possession, but neither could break through the opposing defence, resulting in few clear scoring chances.

In the 30th minute, the visiting team, Lamphun Warriors, came close to taking the lead. Anan Yodsangwan skillfully carried the ball forward and attempted a powerful shot from outside the penalty area, but the ball narrowly missed the crossbar.

As the first half neared its conclusion, Lamphun had another promising opportunity in the 41st minute. Anan Yodsangwan received a pass from Mohammed Osman inside the penalty area and unleashed a forceful volley. The ball struck Thanusak Srisai’s arm before deflecting off the crossbar. Lamphun’s players appealed for a handball, but the referee deemed it accidental and awarded only a corner kick. The opening half ended with the score still locked at 0-0.

In the second half, both sides continued to battle for control. In the 58th minute, Lamphun created another chance when Anan Yodsangwan threaded a pass to Junior Batista, who fired a shot on goal. However, Chiang Rai’s goalkeeper, Aphirak Worawong, made a crucial save.

The breakthrough came in the 79th minute for the home team. After holding strong defensively, Singha Chiang Rai capitalized on a counterattack. Substitute Sittichok Kannoo delivered a precise pass to Carlos Ivri, who initially struggled to control the ball. Fortunately, fellow substitute Shinwat Prachuapmon stepped in, collected the loose ball, and fired a powerful shot that hit the underside of the crossbar and went in, giving Chiang Rai a 1-0 lead.

Just a minute later, Chiang Rai doubled their advantage. Another swift counterattack saw Sittichok Kannoo once again assisting. This time, Carlos Ivri showcased his skill by outpacing a Lamphun defender before striking the ball with his right foot. The shot struck the near post and found the back of the net, securing a 2-0 lead for the home side.

No further goals followed, and the match concluded with Singha Chiangrai United defeating Lamphun Warriors 2-0, earning their place in the final 16 teams.

Related News: