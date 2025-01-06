Chiang Rai Airport Sees a 240% Increase in Foreign Passengers

Airports of Thailand (AOT) reports that Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai Airport experienced a massive increase in international passengers during the New Year festival, from the same time last year.

The President of Airports of Thailand (AOT), Dr. Keerati Kijmanawat, inspected Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai Airport (CEI) during the New Year festival. He observed a 400% growth in international flights and a 240% increase in international passengers compared to the previous year.

He said efforts are underway to enhance services to better support travellers from the Mekong River Basin and Southern China.

Dr. Keerati’s visit Chiang Rai Airport to review travel facilitation and safety measures as directed by Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra and Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit. Air Vice Marshal Somchanok Thiamtibrat, Director of Mae Fah Luang Airport, along with airport executives, guided the inspection and provided updates on operational outcomes under the policy “Happy Festival Everywhere in Thailand, Convenient and Safe Travel on the Transportation Network.”

Between December 27, 2024, and January 2, 2025, the airport handled 46,190 passengers, averaging 6,599 daily. This included 1,117 international passengers (2.42%) and 45,073 domestic passengers (97.58%).

Compared to the same period in 2023-2024, flight numbers saw an 11.97% increase, with international flights growing by 400% and domestic flights by 9.22%. Total passenger numbers rose by 13.05%, with international passenger growth at 240% and domestic passenger growth at 11.71%.

For January 3-5, 2025, approximately 20,750 passengers are expected, with 124 flights scheduled. To improve efficiency, the airport introduced a biometric system for smoother passenger processing and encouraged travellers to arrive 2-3 hours before departure to avoid delays.

Dr. Keerati said Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai Airport is committed to upgrading its facilities and services to meet global standards. The airport is prepared to accommodate the growing travel demands of the Mekong River Basin and Southern China regions.

Source: Airports of Thailand (AOT)

