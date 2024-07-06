Cannabis and Hemp Reclassified as Narcotics in Thailand Starting January 1

(CTN News) – A commission responsible for monitoring illegal drugs has won a majority vote to reclassify cannabis and hemp as narcotics, and the classification will go into force on January 1 of next year, according to Dr Surachoke Tangwiwat, deputy permanent secretary at the Ministry of Public Health.

Dr. Surachoke, who presided over Friday’s meeting, stated that all committee members agreed that Marijuana should only be used for medical treatment and not for recreational purposes. However, there were some differences in certain areas.

Cannabis and hemp were finally reclassified as drugs after a majority vote. He said the committee’s findings would be submitted to the Office of the Narcotics Control Board for consideration next week.

According to the resolution, cannabis and hemp are narcotic plants except for their branches, roots, and seeds.

Cannabis buds and any products having more than 0.2% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) will also be considered drugs.

“If the Office of the Narcotic Control Board agrees with our findings, the Food and Drug Administration will change any cannabis-related legislation and establish standards for how the plants may be utilized.

“All relevant laws should be updated before January 1. That is when we expect this law to take effect,” Dr. Surachoke stated.

Panthep Puapongpan, who voted against the listing, disagreed with the decision but did not explain why.

Many civic groups have stated their objection to the ministry’s efforts to reinstate cannabis on the narcotics list.

