Chiang Rai Man Arrested After Impregnating Friends 14-Year-Old Daughter

A father in Bandu, Chiang Rai has filed a complaint with the Paweena Hongsakul Foundation for Children and Women his 14-year-old daughter was raped by a close friend. The matter came to light because the father noticed that his daughter’s belly was growing bigger and bigger.

After talking with his daughter she finally revealed that his best friend (identified only as Mr. Od 45) had raped her when he and his wife weren’t home.

His daughter said that Mr.Od came for a visit and when he discovered her parents weren’t home he forced himself on her. He then warned her that if she ever spoke of the incident he would kill her.

Upon hearing her horrific story that father took the young girl to the hospital where doctors revealed that she was 8 months pregnant.

With the help of the the Paweena Hongsakul Foundation for Children and Women, he took his daughter to report the incident at Ban Du Police Station, Mueang Chiang Rai District, Chiang Rai Province.

He told police that he really wants to get to the bottom of this matter as Mr. Od was suppose to be his friends. He came to eat and sleep at his house, and to do this and treated his daughter like this he couldn’t accept it.

He told police Mr. Aod is no longer in the Chiang Rai area and that he had taken work in Lang Suan District, Chumphon Province. He requested the police and the Paweena Foundation to persue the case.

Family extremely poor

After receiving the matter of Mrs. Paweena Hongsakul, the president of the Paweena Foundation coordinated with Pol. Col. Anantjak Kanoknoppawat, superintendent of Ban Du Police Stationin Chiang Rai to expedite the multidisciplinary examination of the victim girl and coordinate with Ms. Patinya Kongarut, head of the Children and Family Home center in Chiang Rai.

The center would take care of children’s mental state Ms. Patinya said the girl’s family was poor and not ready to care for the baby. If the Girl gives birth to a child, the child and baby may have to be placed in a welfare center.

On 5 July 2024, Mrs. Paweena received a report from Police Colonel Anantjak Kanoknoppawat, Superintendent of Ban Du Police Station, who said that he had gathered evidence and issued an arrest warrant for Mr. Aod on charges of rape and sexual assault of a girl under the age of thirteen and sexually assaulted a girl under the age of fifteen.

Police arrested him in the area of ​​Lang Suan District, Chumphon Province and will take him into custody in court on July 6, 2024.

In Thailand, child abuse is a severe problem that requires immediate treatment. Many kids experience sexual, emotional, and physical abuse on a regular basis. The nation suffers from a deficiency of social services and efficient law enforcement to safeguard these defenseless children.

There are laws, but they’re frequently not properly enforced. Fear or shame are major cultural variables that contribute to the under-reporting of incidents.While activists and NGOs like the Center for Girls Foundation in Chiang Rai are working hard to effect change, they require additional assistance.

To put an end to the abuse, the government must pledge to enact stronger legislation and provide greater child protection.

